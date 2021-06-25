PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Gruner hitting her stride going into state

“You start off with a sprint, and then I kind of stride it out," she said. "The last 300 is where I really turn it up and the last 150 is where I’m giving it my all all the way to the finish line, just hoping to stay ahead or catch the person ahead of me."

The 800 field is led by Onalaska senior Lydia Malecek, whose qualifying time of 2:13.56 is more than three seconds ahead of Ashwaubenon's Katya Geyer (2:16.88), who has the second-fastest qualifying time.

Wherever Gruner finishes Saturday, she is happy with where her junior season of track took her.

“My coaches really had a huge impact on me getting to where I am,” Gruner said. “Coach Julie (Faylona) really pushed me to my limits, knew my potential and helped get me there, and I’m really happy about that. She never gave up and she wasn’t hard on me, but she knew I could do it so she pushed me. And coach Geiger was always putting in the extra work and staying after practice helping me.”

Sandeman leads area qualifiers

Sauk Prairie’s Ruby Sandeman is in great shape heading into her first state appearance. The senior, who is the first Sauk Prairie girl to reach state since 2014, will compete in two events on Saturday.