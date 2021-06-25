PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Gruner hitting her stride going into state

McKenzie Gruner isn’t overanalyzing her first trip to the WIAA state track and field meet.
She doesn’t have the time. The Baraboo High School junior has spent the week leading up to Saturday’s Division 1 championships playing volleyball … in Orlando, Fla.
Gruner and her Madison United club team have been competing in the AAU Junior National Volleyball tournament. She had to cut out a bit early, however, leaving Friday afternoon so that she’ll be ready to compete in two events Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
It’s a trade off she’s gladly making after an enjoyable, successful track season in which she fell deeper into the sport. She finished in the top three of three events at the Badger North Conference meet, including a first-place finish in the 800, before getting through the Madison Memorial sectional in the 800-meter run and high jump.
“Volleyball is my main sport, but, honestly, this track season has been so good that, I don’t know, it’s kind of getting right up there with volleyball,” Gruner said. “Freshman year I wasn’t really that into track. This year it really took off.”
The love for the sport started to develop when COVID-19 struck and Gruner continued to work as though there would be a 2020 track and field season. While the year never materialized, Gruner ran right through it.
“Over quarantine, coach (Nick) Geiger kept sending me workouts and I would do them thinking there would be a season,” Gruner said. “I really prepped myself and ran every day. It just started becoming a habit and I really liked it.”
The effort paid off this year, which will end with Gruner competing in front of a crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
“It’s been a dream of mine to go to state one day,” she said. “Finally getting there doesn’t feel real, but I’m really excited. I think it’ll be really thrilling. I know people say you run your best at state, you run faster. I’m hoping my adrenaline will carry me and help me with that.
“I watched my friend at state two years ago, and it was so fun just watching, so I can’t imagine how it’s going to be participating.”
That's not to say Gruner won't spend time imagining it. Visualization is what helped get her through sectionals, when she crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 20.81 seconds in the 800 and cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump.
“Visual imagery, just a positive mindset,” Gruner said. “I would envision myself taking off strong and finishing all the way through. Just knowing that I’m capable of doing it and positive thoughts will get me through it. Or jumping high and bending my back, things like that.
“The night before, kind of when I’m getting ready for bed is when I’ll do that. And then normally on the bus ride I’ll do it, but I guess I’ll do it in the car ride this time.”
The 6-foot-1 Gruner will start her state meet in the high jump, where she is among a group of 10 girls — including Reedsburg sophomore Hailey Campbell — who cleared 5-02 at sectionals. Only Waunakee's Kyla Saleh (5-06), Nicolet's Olivia Theisen (5-04), Kaukauna's Alissa Seidl (5-04) and De Pere's Avery Butrym (5-03) have higher qualifying jumps.
Gruner said she was a little surprised she qualified in the high jump, but "I knew I was capable of it. Geiger said going into it that there was a lot of us seeded at 5-2, and if I jumped well and was on my game, I would make it. I was jumping good that day and it felt good to finally get over 5-2.”
Gruner’s 800 qualifying time of 2:20.81 has her sharing the ninth seed with Monona Grove senior Peighton Nelson. While Gruner enjoys the high jump, she believes she’s best suited for the 800.
“I think it’s the perfect length for me because the mile is longish, but I also have speed,” she said. “I’m not really a sprinter, but I can do mid-distance. I like the thrill of it being so fast and then over in 2.5 minutes.”
She’s spent the past few years determining how to best spend those two-plus minutes.
“You start off with a sprint, and then I kind of stride it out," she said. "The last 300 is where I really turn it up and the last 150 is where I’m giving it my all all the way to the finish line, just hoping to stay ahead or catch the person ahead of me."
The 800 field is led by Onalaska senior Lydia Malecek, whose qualifying time of 2:13.56 is more than three seconds ahead of Ashwaubenon's Katya Geyer (2:16.88), who has the second-fastest qualifying time.
Wherever Gruner finishes Saturday, she is happy with where her junior season of track took her.
“My coaches really had a huge impact on me getting to where I am,” Gruner said. “Coach Julie (Faylona) really pushed me to my limits, knew my potential and helped get me there, and I’m really happy about that. She never gave up and she wasn’t hard on me, but she knew I could do it so she pushed me. And coach Geiger was always putting in the extra work and staying after practice helping me.”
Sandeman leads area qualifiers
Sauk Prairie’s Ruby Sandeman is in great shape heading into her first state appearance. The senior, who is the first Sauk Prairie girl to reach state since 2014, will compete in two events on Saturday.
She’s among the favorites in one of them — seeded second in the long jump thanks to her Madison Memorial sectional-winning mark of 18-06.5 last week. Only Wisconsin Lutheran junior Jaiah Hopf had a longer qualifying jump, as she’s seeded first at 18-08.75. The duo is well ahead of the field, with Chippewa Falls sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig earning the third seed at 18-00.75.
Hopf also paces the field in the triple jump (38-03.75), in which Sandeman checks in with the sixth-best qualifying jump (36-07.25).
A pair of Reedsburg sophomores will end their first high school track season at state. Along with Campbell in the high jump, Sykora Stanek (:27.05) is in heat two of three in the 200, which is led by Wauwatosa East seniors Jetta Mays (:24.58) and Maia Mays (:26.21).