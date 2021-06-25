PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer capping high school career in crowded discus field

A lot of eyes will be on the discus cage Saturday in La Crosse.
Baraboo High School senior Jake Schaefer will be in there, going throw-for-throw with one of the most talented groups to ever step into the cage at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships.
The senior trio of Schaefer, Holmen’s Kaden Banks and Verona’s Jackson Acker who have thrown a discus further than just about anyone in state history. The group is expected to test the state record of 193-03, which was set by Verona’s Luke Sullivan in 1993.
"We are all so proud that Jake gets to represent the Thunderbirds in both of the throwing events on the state's biggest stage," Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver said. "The discus venue will be very crowded as word is out that this could be the greatest discus competition ever, and a state record of almost 30 years is definitely in jeopardy of falling.”
The 6-foot-8 Schaefer, who will also compete in the shot put Saturday, enjoys the competition. And he has first-hand knowledge of it after the group went toe-to-toe at the Madison Memorial sectional on June 17.
"I think that's really cool, all those guys pushing each other to get better,” Schaefer said. “That's all it is. It's more motivation to do better for yourself."
The competition worked at sectionals, with Schaefer setting Baraboo's school record with a mark of 186-10. While that distance would have won 25 of the last 26 Division 1 state titles, it was surpassed by Acker and Banks in Madison. Acker, a University of Wisconsin football recruit, won the sectional title with a mark of 196-00, while Banks, a Southern Utah University signee, took second with a toss of 192-05.
"Most of the time we're pretty upbeat, but there's always a little grit in someone's teeth,” Schaefer said of the atmosphere around the cage in such a competitive setting. “It's fun. All those guys are nice enough."
While he’ll be in the thick of the competition, Schaefer expects to be more at home than the first two times he stepped into the cage at state. Schaefer used a throw of 145-05 to take 14th in the discus as a freshman in 2018, then went 152-08 to take eighth in 2019.
"It's just a bigger stage. A lot of it's the same, just on a bigger scale with more people," Schaefer said, noting that there are several reasons he has drastically upped his personal best in the last two years. "I've gained some weight, gotten stronger, gotten just a little bit taller, and then just repping the technique over and over again."
After only competing in the discus at state as a freshman and sophomore, Schaefer will compete in both throwing events this time around. His qualifying throw of 51-11 has him tied with Slinger sophomore Luke German for the ninth seed in the shot put. Kimberly senior Quinten Wynn (58-11.75) and Acker (55-07.5) lead the field, while Schaefer will look to climb the ladder in what he considers his secondary event.
"I'm primarily discus," he said. "Shot's fun, but I have the body of a discus thrower. It's always more fun when you do well in a specific event. I've had good luck this year in both, just being kind of above average in the shot and excelling in the discus."
Schaefer, who will join the University of Wisconsin track and field team in the fall, is treating his final high school meet just like any other one. That mindset is helped by the state meet being cut down from two days to one, just like any other WIAA meet.
"Just some explosive lifting, a lot of dry reps and not as much throwing with the implement," Schaefer said of his state preparation. "Just trying to get the body ready to be fast. And then I do the normal warmup and just get after it, I guess. It's nothing we haven't seen before. The meet starts at 11, so probably get up, eat something and get up there."
The Schaefer family is familiar with the preparation. Schaefer’s sister, Josie, won three WIAA state throwing titles, while his dad, Dan, also won a discus title. Josie, a University of Wisconsin thrower, is also coming off a big stretch in which she took second in the shot put and 12th in the discus at the NCAA Division I championships before taking 10th in the shot and 19th in the discus at the United States Olympic Team Trials.
"We were watching the livestreams and the live feed of numbers and everything. It's been fun," Jake said of the run his sister went on. "It's been really exciting."
Now it's his turn to step into the cage and put up a big number before turning his attention to the UW and college track and field.
"Just the team," Schaefer said of his best memories of high school track. "There's a bunch of nice guys this year and it was fun to be around, but I'm looking forward to moving on."
Yanke, Boerger set for first appearance
Reedsburg junior Bryant Yanke and Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger will make their first trips to the state track meet Saturday.
Yanke will toe the starting line twice, as he got through the Madison Memorial sectional in both hurdle events. He will be in the middle of three heats each time thanks to his 110-meter hurdles time of 16.26 seconds and 300 hurdles time of :41.07. Ashwaubenon senior Luke Schroeder leads the field in both events, checking in at :15.04 in the 110 and :41.07 in the 300.
Boerger's time of 9:35.82 has him seeded 12th in the 3,200, which is led by West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon (9:14.58). While Boerger has never ran at state track, Saturday will be his second appearance in a high school state meet. The sophomore took 44th at the state cross-country meet last fall.