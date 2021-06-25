PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer capping high school career in crowded discus field

"Most of the time we're pretty upbeat, but there's always a little grit in someone's teeth,” Schaefer said of the atmosphere around the cage in such a competitive setting. “It's fun. All those guys are nice enough."

While he’ll be in the thick of the competition, Schaefer expects to be more at home than the first two times he stepped into the cage at state. Schaefer used a throw of 145-05 to take 14th in the discus as a freshman in 2018, then went 152-08 to take eighth in 2019.

"It's just a bigger stage. A lot of it's the same, just on a bigger scale with more people," Schaefer said, noting that there are several reasons he has drastically upped his personal best in the last two years. "I've gained some weight, gotten stronger, gotten just a little bit taller, and then just repping the technique over and over again."

After only competing in the discus at state as a freshman and sophomore, Schaefer will compete in both throwing events this time around. His qualifying throw of 51-11 has him tied with Slinger sophomore Luke German for the ninth seed in the shot put. Kimberly senior Quinten Wynn (58-11.75) and Acker (55-07.5) lead the field, while Schaefer will look to climb the ladder in what he considers his secondary event.

