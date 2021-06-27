PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer, Sauk Prairie's Sandeman place twice at state

While rain dampened some of the distances, Baraboo's Jake Schaefer and Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman each earned points in a pair of events at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
Schaefer medaled in the discus and shot put, while Sandeman took eighth in the long jump and high jump on a storm-filled day at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Schaefer started his third career state meet with a third-place finish in the discus. His fourth of six throws did the trick, traveling 159 feet to allow him to settle in behind Verona senior Jackson Acker (183-09) and Franklin senior Noah Jessup (170-00).
The talented crop of seniors, which also included D.C. Everest's Brennan Neitzel (157-02) and Holmen's Kaden Banks (154-05), were expected to threaten former Verona athlete Luke Sullivan's 1993 state record. But, partially due to the rain factoring in, Sullivan's 193-03 will last at least another year.
Schaefer competed at state each year it was held during his high school career, also taking 14th in the discus in 2018 and eighth in 2019.
He participated in two events for the first time Saturday, also placing sixth in the shot put. The 6-foot-8 University of Wisconsin track and field recruit earned his spot on his final throw, which went 53-00.5 to wrap up his high school career. Acker, a UW football signee, swept the throwing events, winning the shot put with a mark of 57-02.75.
Sandeman opened her first state tournament by going 17-01.25 in the long jump. That was good for eighth place, while Wisconsin Lutheran junior Jaiah Hopf's winning jump of 19-01.00 was more than a foot ahead of runner-up Rachel Blaskowski (18-00), of Oak Creek.
The triple jump followed suit. Sandeman placed eighth with a jump of 35-02, while Hopf went 38-04 to take first ahead of DeForest sophomore Anna Szepieniec (37-04).
Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell also picked up points in the girls' meet. The sophomore cleared 5 feet on her first attempt to tie Hudson's Laura Mahowald and Beaver Dam's Leah Burchardt for eighth place in the high jump. Baraboo junior McKenzie Gruner finished right behind the trio, also clearing 5 feet — but on two attempts — to take 11th. Waunakee sophomore Kyla Saleh claimed the state title with a jump of 5-04.
Gruner headed over to the track, where she crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 20.85 seconds to place 11th in the 800-meter run. Onalaska senior Lydia Malecek ran away from the field, using a time of 2:11.36 to pull away from Janesville Craig's Rylee Coleman (2:15.06).
Reedsburg's Sykora Stanek also made her first appearance at state Saturday. The sophomore placed 19th out of 24 runners in the 200-meter dash, finishing in :26.79 while Wauwatosa East senior Jetta Mays won the title in :24.59.
On the boys' side, Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke took the starting line in both hurdle events. The junior came away with a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (:41.37) and a 14th-place finish in the 110 hurdles (:15.86).
Ashwaubenon senior Luke Schroeder won the 300 hurdles (:38.07), while Onalaska senior Landon Peterson took first in the 110 hurdles (:14.43).
Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger rounded out the seven Sauk County individuals to compete in the Division 1 meet. Boerger competed for 9:38.10, which earned him a 14th-place finish in the boys' 3,200. West Allis Hale's Joshua Truchon won state with a meet-record time of 8:53.87.
Hartland Arrowhead scored 66 points to win the boys' team title, while Schaefer's nine points allowed Baraboo to tie Brookfield East and Kaukauna for 29th. D.C. Everest and Muskego each scored 46 points to pace the girls' field.