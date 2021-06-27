PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer, Sauk Prairie's Sandeman place twice at state

While rain dampened some of the distances, Baraboo's Jake Schaefer and Sauk Prairie's Ruby Sandeman each earned points in a pair of events at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.

Schaefer medaled in the discus and shot put, while Sandeman took eighth in the long jump and high jump on a storm-filled day at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Schaefer started his third career state meet with a third-place finish in the discus. His fourth of six throws did the trick, traveling 159 feet to allow him to settle in behind Verona senior Jackson Acker (183-09) and Franklin senior Noah Jessup (170-00).

The talented crop of seniors, which also included D.C. Everest's Brennan Neitzel (157-02) and Holmen's Kaden Banks (154-05), were expected to threaten former Verona athlete Luke Sullivan's 1993 state record. But, partially due to the rain factoring in, Sullivan's 193-03 will last at least another year.

Schaefer competed at state each year it was held during his high school career, also taking 14th in the discus in 2018 and eighth in 2019.