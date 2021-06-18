PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Sauk County sending 7 athletes to Division 1 state meet

Stanek got through in the 200, finishing second in 27.05 seconds to trail only Hogan (:26.48). Sauk Prairie’s Kaya Wilson (:27.49) and Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride (:28.46) placed fourth and sixth.

McBride also took fifth in the 400 (1:03.63). Stanek placed fifth (:13.36) in the 100, while Reedsburg’s Taylor Poulton (:13.44) took sixth and Baraboo’s Kaela Wunluck (:13.56) took seventh.

Bryant Yanke will represent Reedsburg in both of the boys’ hurdle events at state. The junior took second in the 110 hurdles (:16.26) and third in the 300 hurdles (:41.07) on Thursday. Baraboo’s Isaac Brewer took sixth (:17.21) in the 110.

Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger is the seventh Sauk County athlete headed to the Division 1 state meet. The sophomore, who took 44th at state cross country last fall, will compete at the state track championships for the first time thanks to a third-place finish in the 3,200 (9:35.82), trailing Verona’s Aidan Manning (9:35.54) and Middleton’s Griffin Ward (9:35.77).

The rest of the area athletes saw their season come to an end Thursday at Mansfield Stadium.