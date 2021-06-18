PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Sauk County sending 7 athletes to Division 1 state meet

Baraboo High School senior Jake Schaefer’s school-record throw of 186 feet, 10 inches would have won 25 of the last 26 WIAA Division 1 state discus titles.
It was enough for a third-place finish at Thursday’s Madison Memorial sectional meet, as Schaefer, Holmen’s Kaden Banks and Verona’s Jackson Acker combined to put on a show. The three seniors will square off again at the June 26 state meet in La Crosse.
They earned their way Thursday, each putting up a distance that should put Verona’s Luke Sullivan’s state record of 193-3 — set in 1993 — on the line.
Schaefer advanced with a third-place finish, earning his third trip to state after taking 14th as a freshman and eighth as a sophomore. Banks, a Southern Utah University signee, was the sectional runner-up with a throw of 192-05, while Acker, a UW football recruit, won the sectional title with a mark of 196-00.
“I’ve coached this sport a long time and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Baraboo boys coach Tom Leaver said. “To have three guys going over 186 is incredible.”
Schaefer’s throw would have won every Division 1 state discus title between Sullivan’s record-breaking 1993 throw and 2019, when Fond du Lac’s Andrew Stone won with a mark of 189-7.
The trio also made their way to state in the shot put. Acker led the sectional field again with a distance of 55-07.5, while Schaefer (51-11) took second and Banks (50-08) placed third. Baraboo senior Mason Schultz just missed out on the final qualifying spot, taking fourth with a throw of 47-06.5.
“There was definitely some more competition than I’m used to,” Acker told the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’ve mainly had dual meets this season. It was nice to actually have some competition in this meet, especially in the discus. … It feels good to win.”
McKenzie Gruner will also compete twice at state. The Baraboo junior crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 20.81 seconds to finish as the runner-up to Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek (2:13.56) in the 800-meter run.
Gruner and Reedsburg’s Hailey Campbell advanced in the high jump. Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh cleared 5-06 to win the sectional title, while Campbell and Gruner each cleared 5-02 to take second and third, respectively.
Campbell just missed out on qualifying in two more events. With the top-three sectional finishers in each event advancing, Campbell took fourth in the 100 hurdles (:16.90) and long jump (16-10.5). Baraboo freshman Jadynn Huebing took eighth (:18.50) in the 100 hurdles, which was won by Monona Grove’s Madeline Hogan (:15.39).
Sauk Prairie senior Ruby Sandeman used a school-record long jump of 18-6.5 to win the sectional title and become the first Sauk Prairie girl to reach state since 2014. Sauk Prairie senior Carina Meixelsperger took sixth (16-03).
Sandeman also qualified for state in the triple jump, taking second with a distance of 36-07.25. DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec (37-04) finished first, while Reedsburg’s Halle Hahn (34-04.5) and Sykora Stanek (32-08.5) took fifth and seventh, respectively.
Stanek got through in the 200, finishing second in 27.05 seconds to trail only Hogan (:26.48). Sauk Prairie’s Kaya Wilson (:27.49) and Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride (:28.46) placed fourth and sixth.
McBride also took fifth in the 400 (1:03.63). Stanek placed fifth (:13.36) in the 100, while Reedsburg’s Taylor Poulton (:13.44) took sixth and Baraboo’s Kaela Wunluck (:13.56) took seventh.
Bryant Yanke will represent Reedsburg in both of the boys’ hurdle events at state. The junior took second in the 110 hurdles (:16.26) and third in the 300 hurdles (:41.07) on Thursday. Baraboo’s Isaac Brewer took sixth (:17.21) in the 110.
Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger is the seventh Sauk County athlete headed to the Division 1 state meet. The sophomore, who took 44th at state cross country last fall, will compete at the state track championships for the first time thanks to a third-place finish in the 3,200 (9:35.82), trailing Verona’s Aidan Manning (9:35.54) and Middleton’s Griffin Ward (9:35.77).
The rest of the area athletes saw their season come to an end Thursday at Mansfield Stadium.
Reedsburg junior Trenna Cherney (32-04.75) and Baraboo junior Seneca Funmaker (30-11) took fourth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put; Baraboo senior Justin Philipp (5-10) and Reedsburg junior Griffen Elder (5-08) took fifth and eighth in the high jump; Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg (12:22.26) placed fifth in the 3,200; Baraboo junior Caden Agnew (:53.07) took sixth in the 400; Sauk Prairie junior Dalton Zirbel (4:48.30) took sixth in the 1,600; Sauk Prairie junior John Francis (2:10.31) took eighth in the 800; Sauk Prairie junior Meadow Liedtke (:51.76) took eighth in the 300 hurdles; Sauk Prairie senior Phillip Geiselman (11-00) and Reedsburg’s Yanke (10-06) took fifth and eighth in the pole vault; Reedsburg junior Jack Campbell (41-03.5) and sophomore Caleb Rocha (39-05.5) took seventh and eighth in the triple jump; Rocha (39-05.5) took eighth in the triple jump; and Reedsburg senior Haylee Breidenbach (7-06) and Baraboo junior Samantha Walter (7-06) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the pole vault.
Reedsburg’s Cate Cherney, Payton Cunningham, Jacqueline Lacen Villegas and McBride took sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:24.61), just beating out Sauk Prairie’s Kassia Marquardt, Liedtke, Trinity Doerre and Wilson (4:25.15), as well as Baraboo’s Olivia Fernandez-Hyzik, Anna Balfanz, Jadynn Gruner and McKenzie Gruner (4:30.17).
Baraboo’s Wunluck, Taytan Kaufman, Makayla Sefkar and Jordan Buelow took fifth in the girls’ 400 relay (:52.95); Baraboo’s Venna Krayer, Alice Davies, Jadynn Gruner and McKenzie Gruner took fifth in the girls’ 3,200 relay (10:22.28); Baraboo’s Jason Justus, Agnew, Kason Bode and Evan Exo took eighth in the boys’ 1,600 relay (3:51.60); Sauk Prairie’s Ritchie Wolff, Zirbel, Jay Dregney and Francis took eighth in the boys’ 3,200 relay (9:10.63); Sauk Prairie’s Mackenzie White, Olivia Schultz, Liedtke and Wilson took seventh in the girls’ 800 relay (1:52.49); and Sauk Prairie’s Derek Hilden, Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Sam Drescher and Ethan Gibbs took seventh in the boys’ 400 (:46.77) and 800 (1:36.12) relays.
The Waunakee girls claimed the girls’ team title, scoring 101 points to beat out Middleton (92), DeForest (77), Onalaska (77), Madison Memorial (67), Reedsburg (56), Monona Grove (45), Holmen (40), Sauk Prairie (35), Verona (34), Baraboo (29), Tomah (24), La Crosse Central (11), Madison West (8) and Sparta (3).
The Onalaska boys scored 91.5 points to finish first ahead of Madison Memorial (86), Middleton (82), DeForest (64.5), Verona (61), Holmen (51), La Crosse Central (50), Waunakee (46), Monona Grove (34), Baraboo (30), Madison East (29), Reedsburg (19), Sauk Prairie (19), Madison West (19), Tomah (8) and Sparta (2).