PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo can't halt Reedsburg's runs in 3-0 loss in rivalvy

Looking to stay alive, Baraboo put together its best start, opening the third set on a 7-5 run, capped off by a kill from senior Emma Crary. Reedsburg responded for a third time however, rattling off nine consecutive points for a 14-7 lead, again forcing a Baraboo timeout.

Reedsburg tacked on three more points for a double-digit lead before Baraboo attempted to mount a comeback. The T-Birds responded with a 4-2 spurt to pull within 19-11 but they never were within single digits the rest of the way as Reedsburg ripped off five straight points to spark a match-sealing 6-2 run.

Freshman Jadynn Gruner had a team-high three blocks and seven digs for the T-Birds, while senior Jordan Buelow added 16 assists. Mahra Wieman had a pair of blocks and 13 assists, while Macie Wieman tallied eight digs and senior Hanna Olson put down three aces for Reedsburg.

Green said the Beavers’ serving has been a major strength for the team this year and “it’s certainly a weapon for us.” As for the T-Birds, Updike was pleased with the team’s energy in the third set

However, she knows that there is room for improvement as often times the team is “watching the game too much from a standpoint versus playing,” with the pandemic and a new system playing key factors.