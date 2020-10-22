PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo knocked out of playoffs by top-seeded Onalaska

It took some time for Onalaska to do so, and Baraboo, which finishes its season at 5-10, took advantage and made the Hilltoppers work for every point.

After Onalaska took the first set, the Thunderbirds raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second. The Hilltoppers battled back but never evened the score, in part because of unforced errors — from poor communication to simply missing on passes and spikes.

“It was things that we knew we needed to work on, but I think it helps them to just play it through, figure it out, and then we’ll go from there,” Rohde said. “But yeah, man, a lot of errors that second set.”

Onalaska cleaned most of those errors up to start the third set, grabbing control thanks to kills from junior outside hitter Ava Smith and senior outside hitter Molly Garrity. Smith finished with a team-high 13 kills and Garrity added 10.

“Molly is a competitor,” Rohde said. “We had a conversation at the beginning of the season about how she’s too aggressive. And she’s learned to figure out, ‘I can still be aggressive but still figure out how to put it in.’”