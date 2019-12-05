The Baraboo prep wrestling team got an early leg up in the Badger North Conference race.
The Thunderbirds opened the 2019-2020 season with a 41-33 dual-meet win over defending Badger North champion Waunakee on Friday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee came away with wins at 106 pounds, 113 pounds, 120 pounds, 126 pounds and 132 pounds, but Baraboo dominated the middle and upper weights.
It started with Brandon Jesse at 138 pounds. The junior, who went 2-2 at the WIAA Division 1 individual state meet last season, picked up a 9-4 decision over Sam Lorenz to get Baraboo going.
Senior Eli Davidson followed with an 11-2 major decision over Braysen Ellis at 145 pounds, while Frankie Van Houten pinned Kaden Hooker in 1:12 at 160 pounds, Aiden Estes earned a 14-4 major decision over Daniel Ford at 170 pounds, John Gunderson pinned Chase Borchardt in 28 seconds at 182 pounds, Ben Florencio pinned Kael Johnson in 3:28 at 195 pounds, Tyson Fry pinned Jack Schweitzer in 1:06 at 220 pounds, and Dylan Dobbs pinned Jackson Reischel in 0:35 at 285 pounds.
The T-Birds avenged a loss from last season, when Waunakee notched a 46-24 win at Baraboo on the way to sharing the Badger North title with Sauk Prairie. Baraboo went 4-2 in Badger North duals last year, going on to place fourth out of 15 teams at the Badger Conference meet.
The T-Birds, who entered the season honorable mention in the statewide rankings, will get right back at it with Saturday's invitational at East Troy High School.
