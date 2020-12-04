PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo claims 43-34 win over Watertown in season opener

The Baraboo prep wrestling picked up where it left off.

The reigning Badger North Conference co-champions opened the 2020-21 season with Friday’s 43-34 non-conference dual-meet win over Watertown at Baraboo High School.

The Thunderbirds, who went undefeated in duals last season, picked up four pins Friday night. The first came from Talon Pichler, who tied the score at 6 by pinning Watertown’s Owen Zingler in 3:47.

Senior Brandon Jesse, who took fifth at 138 pounds at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state tournament, followed Pichler’s pin with a 3:04 pin of Watertown’s Kasey Logan.

Yet, Watertown’s Kolten Blome and Brian Kronquist notched pins at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, to give the Goslings a 16-12 advantage.

Baraboo pulled even when Luke Statz earned a 12-2 major decision over Braden Holleman at 182 pounds. Bronson Schultz gave the T-Birds the lead for good with a 1:08 pin of Tyler Haberstetzer at 195 pounds.

John Gunderson, who was the first T-Bird since 2002 to reach the state finals last year, got his senior campaign off to a good start. The state runner-up at 182 pounds as a junior, Gunderson opened this year with a 3:03 pin of Watertown’s Obyron Lee at 220 pounds.