PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo controls upper weights to beat Beaver Dam

The Baraboo prep wrestling team came out attacking Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds notched pins in the first four matches on the way to claiming a 51-30 Badger North Conference dual-meet win over Beaver Dam/Wayland at Baraboo High School.
“I thought we wrestled great,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said. “I just like how we’re attacking. We’re shooting first, getting in on their legs and finishing. We’re kind of coming out with the first punch, and then we’re not letting up. ... Once you put that constant pressure on them, good things happen.”
Noah Langeberg got the ball rolling. The Baraboo senior notched a 2-minute, 22-second pin of Andrew Rosado at 182 pounds, followed by John Gunderson’s 1:25 pin of Jose Rodriguez at 195 pounds, Ben Florencio’s 1:37 pin of Hayden DeZarn at 220 pounds, and Tyson Fry’s 2:25 pin of Jayden Corr at 285 pounds. Aiden Estes also closed out the meet with a 30-second pin of Spencer Booth at 170 pounds, completing Baraboo’s dominance in the upper weight classes.
“Aiden Estes has been a good one for us the last couple years, and this year he’s just getting in great shape and really locked in,” Bavlnka said of the success at the top weight classes. “I’m not surprised how well he’s doing. And same thing with John Gunderson, he’s just a beast who’s been wrestling year-round... so he’s put the time in and is reaping the benefits now. ... And Tyson Fry was a state qualifier who almost placed in the state last year. So those three guys, Aiden, John and Tyson we were expecting to be really good.
“But two kids that have made us a lot better are Noah Langeberg and Ben Florencio. Those two guys have just been hard workers in the room, and now they’re undefeated. They’ve really helped solidify things up there.”
Both teams were dealing with injuries, including Beaver Dam being without its typical contributors at 160, 170 and 220 pounds.
“Taking three pretty good guys out of your lineup makes it tougher,” said Beaver Dam head coach Tim Winker, whose team had opened the season with a 54-22 win at DeForest on Dec. 6. “They also had some key guys out tonight, so that balances it out a little bit. I think we’ve still got a good lineup once we got all our pieces in the right spot. I’d like to say we’re still up near the top of the conference, but we’ve got to wrestle and prove it.”
Eddie Tostado got Beaver Dam on the board, notching a 1:43 pin of Baraboo’s Camdon Schultz to cut the deficit to 24-6.
You have free articles remaining.
“That was good, especially because the first four matches didn’t go our way,” Winker said. “He went out there and got a pin and that really got us excited and the next four or five matches were close.”
The Golden Beavers picked up six more points when Kyler Neuberger received a forfeit at 113 pounds.
Baraboo’s Alexis Winecke and Beaver Dam’s Matthew Hendrix went to overtime at 120 pounds. Winecke built up a 10-5 lead, but Hendrix flipped her on her back in the final 15 seconds to force overtime. Winecke, a sophomore, came out on top, claiming a 12-10 win to give Baraboo a 27-12 lead.
“That was really a fun match,” Bavlnka said. “Just toughness... she got out of position there, and ended up getting put on her back right at the end, but she fought it off and didn’t get pinned. Then, what I loved about it is she ran right back to the center and was ready to wrestle in overtime. That was great. You see a lot of kids that kind of get on their back and they’re like ‘oh man.. I was just up five points and they tied the score on me.’ But she got right back up, so I felt like we might win this one just because of her demeanor. That’s what a lot of it is, just that positive energy and believe. That’s what won her that match.”
Baraboo freshman Connor Gorsky added a 2:20 pin over Carson Graham at 126 pounds, while Beaver Dam’s Caleb Frey won by injury default against Dillan Guerra at 132 pounds. Baraboo’s Brandon Jesse pinned Sam Kashani in 0:39 at 138 pounds, Beaver Dam’s Dietrich Jaeckel pinned Carter Stapleton in 0:40 at 145 pounds, Baraboo’s Eli Davidson pinned Teegen McCormack in 1:51 at 152 pounds, and Beaver Dam’s Logan Thomas received a forfeit at 160 pounds.
“We knew there were a few matches where it’d be very difficult to beat them, and we knew there were a few matches that we were going to win,” Winker said. “So it came down to about eight matches that we weren’t quite sure which way they were going to go. We needed most of those eight to determine our side winning... we got a couple, but we didn’t get enough. I was proud of how our guys wrestled, but they’re a good team and I can’t take anything away from them.
“Every match we walk out there... it’s just good position, good technique and work hard. That’s what we judge the kids on. Whether they win or lose, were they doing those things?”
Beaver Dam will look to get back on track in Saturday’s invitational at Hartford. Baraboo, which is 2-0 in Badger North action after opening the year with a 41-33 win at Waunakee, will compete in Saturday’s invitational at Tomah High School.
“It’s a great start,” Bavlnka said. “We’ve got seven conference matches and we’ve got through two. ... Every one’s going to be a battle. That’s the Badger North... we’ve got a good wrestling conference.”
182: Langeberg, B, pinned Rosado, 2:22. 195: Gunderson, B, pinned Rodriguez, 1:25. 220: Florencio, B, pinned DeZarn, 1:37. 285: Fry, B, pinned Corr, 2:25. 106: Tostado, BD, pinned Schultz, 1:43. 113: Neuberger, BD, by forfeit. 120: Winecke, B, dec. Hendrix, 12-10. 126: Goorsky, B, pinned Graham, 2:20. 132: Frey, BD, inj. def. Guerra. 138: Jesse, B, pinned Kashani, 0:39. 145: Jaeckel, BD, pinned Stapleton, 0:40. 152: Davidson, B, pinned McCormack, 1:51. 160: Thomas, BD, by forfeit. 170: Estes, B, pinned Booth, 0:30.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.