PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo controls upper weights to beat Beaver Dam

“That was really a fun match,” Bavlnka said. “Just toughness... she got out of position there, and ended up getting put on her back right at the end, but she fought it off and didn’t get pinned. Then, what I loved about it is she ran right back to the center and was ready to wrestle in overtime. That was great. You see a lot of kids that kind of get on their back and they’re like ‘oh man.. I was just up five points and they tied the score on me.’ But she got right back up, so I felt like we might win this one just because of her demeanor. That’s what a lot of it is, just that positive energy and believe. That’s what won her that match.”