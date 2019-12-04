The Baraboo High School wrestling team did something last season it hadn't done in 15 years by sending four individuals to the WIAA individual state tournament.
The Thunderbirds will look to continue taking steps forward this winter. They have the ability to do so, as the wrestling room is filled with talented veterans who finished last year with a lot of confidence.
"Things have been going well," Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said Tuesday. "We are very excited with having a large senior class and a very talented junior class. We have four wrestlers with state tournament experience, which is a first in my coaching career. This has created a great attitude in the practice room."
All four Baraboo wrestlers with a state appearance — Carlos Chavez, Tyson Fry, John Gunderson and Brandon Jesse — have made one trip to the season-ending event in Madison. Gunderson went 0-1 while wrestling with a broken hand as a freshman at the 2018 Division 1 state meet, while Chavez, Fry and Jesse joined then-senior Joe Schick at state last year.
The group headlined a breakthrough 2018-19 season that saw the T-Birds go 4-2 in Badger North Conference duals before placing fourth out of 15 teams at the Badger Conference meet. The T-Birds will see where they stand with Friday's season-opening dual meet at Waunakee, the defending conference champions.
"As a team, we are honorable mention all-state," Bavlnka said of where the T-Birds are currently ranked in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. "Waunakee is ranked (sixth) and is the favorite to win our conference. The Badger North is very competitive, and I feel every dual will be a battle for us. Finding ways to win the close matches and not giving up bonus points in the duals will be key for victory."
Baraboo has a head start in winning close matches, with a deep team that sent nine individuals to sectionals last year and returns five All-Badger North honorees. Chavez, a junior, was a first-team all-conference pick at 145 pounds last year, finishing with a 36-10 record.
"Hopefully, Carlos will be back from his ankle injury. It will be a huge boost to the lineup if he is able to return," Bavlnka said of Chavez's outlook this season. "His warrior mentality and last-second heroics really provides excitement and positive energy to the team."
Gunderson was a first-team all-conference pick as a freshman and sophomore, including going 20-3 at 152 pounds in a 2018-19 season that was shortened by an injury to start the season. He's healthy entering this December, looking to complete his first high school season unaffected by injury.
"I never had a wrestler as dedicated as John Gunderson," Bavlnka said. "He has put countless hours in on the mat and really took advantage of our new training facilities. I see him putting together a dominating type season."
Jesse will look to carry momentum over from the end of his sophomore season, when he went on a run that led to a 31-13 record, including a 2-2 record at state, and a second-team all-conference nod at 132 pounds.
"Brandon really got locked in the last month of the season," Bavlnka said. "The goal is for him to continue where he left off. He really ignited things for us last year."
Fry earned second-team All-Badger North honors by taking fifth at 220 pounds at the conference meet. He dropped down to 195 pounds and qualified for state, where he went 1-2 to finish the year with a 38-10 record.
"Tyson is making good progress," Bavlnka said of Fry, who missed a significant portion of the football season due to injury. "Physically, he is very strong for his weight class, and I see him better technically at this point compared to him last year."
Frankie Van Houten was also a second-team pick after a 25-14 record at 160 pounds last year. He'll team up with Fry, Eli Davidson and Ben Florencio to highlight a group of senior leaders.
"Frankie VanHouten came on strong last year," Bavlnka said. "Eli Davidson has been a three-year starter for us and knocked on the door to state each year. He did a good amount of offseason wrestling and I think his wisdom on the mat will be a huge advantage for him.
"Ben Florencio is a great leader for the whole team and program. I see him surprising people this year. I look for him to continue to come up with big wins for us."
Fry and Florencio, who wrestled at 182 pounds last season, could be crucial in the upper weights for a Baraboo team that graduated second-team all-conference selections Traton Winecke (220) and Joe Schick (285).
The lineup will shift as it always does. However, despite opening the season with a key conference dual against Waunakee, the T-Birds have time before everything needs to be ironed out.
"The goal is always to have the team peaking in February for the conference and WIAA state tournament series," Bavlnka said of his T-Birds, who know what it takes to get there.
