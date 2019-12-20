PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo pins DeForest to stay perfect in Badger North duals

The Baraboo High School wrestling team is perfect halfway through the Badger North Conference dual-meet season.

The Thunderbirds improved to 3-0 in conference action with Friday's dominant 66-15 home win over DeForest.

The outcome was never in doubt, as Baraboo tallied seven pins and received four forfeits.

The T-Birds dominated the upper weights, highlighted by Frankie Van Houten pinning DeForest's Kyle Blum in 31 seconds in the 170-pound weight class. Aiden Estes added a 2:00 pin of DeForest's Isaah Foges at 182 pounds, while Noah Langeberg (195 pounds) earned a 3:44 pin of Peyton Laufenberg, Ben Florencio (220) notched a 0:55 pin of Jagger Lokken and Tyson Fry (285) picked up a 2:41 pin of Alonzo Blevins.

Baraboo's Eli Davidson (152) added a pin of Koby Prellwitz in 1:15, while Connor Goorsky (126) pinned Austin Schuster in 1:27.

The T-Birds' four other wins came via forfeit, as Camdon Schultz (106), Alexis Winecke (113), Brandon Jesse (138) and Kason Bode (145) all received wins.

The T-Birds will compete in Saturday's invitational in Richland Center. Conference action won't continue until a Jan. 3 dual at Mount Horeb.

Already owners of dual wins against Waunakee — the reigning conference champions — and Beaver Dam/Wayland, the T-Birds are just one win away from matching last year's mark of 4-2 in Badger North duals. Baraboo went on to place fourth out of 15 teams at the 2019 Badger Conference meet.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

