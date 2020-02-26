PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo quartet healthy, confident entering individual state meet

John Gunderson spent the offseason bulking up.
It’s paying dividends, as the Baraboo High School junior didn’t forego any quickness to create a combination that has allowed him to win his first 33 matches of the 2019-20 season.
“I did a lot of lifting,” said Gunderson, who jumped weight classes from 152 to 182 in the offseason. “Those guys are so fast and good down there. You get a lot more football players at 182, so that’s kind of fun. I can rely a lot more on my quickness.
“Now I feel like I’ve got both strength and quickness, and my experience. I think I’m also pretty savvy. I’ve been wrestling for 12 years, probably 12,000 hours at this point.”
Gunderson will carry his perfect record into the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament, which will begin Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Brandon Jesse, Eli Davidson and Ben Florencio will also represent Baraboo, which is sending four individuals to state for the second straight year.
The state-level success is a product of a tight-knit team that has primarily been wrestling together since elementary school.
“We’re all brothers,” Gunderson said of the Thunderbirds, who shared the 2020 Badger North Conference title with Waunakee. “Sometimes it can get a little chippy, because it’s competitive, but at the end of practice we all shake hands. We know each other so well. ... If we don’t feel like going to practice one day, we know our partners need a partner to get them better. It’s a little extra motivation.”
“Team bonding a lot more,” Jesse said. “From going paint-balling to going to coach’s house for team dinner... that’s helped build the team over the years leading to that conference championship.”
The goals are now on an individual level. Gunderson has big targets in mind heading into his opening-round match against Oshkosh West sophomore Roman Martell (32-13).
“So far this year, I’ve had all bonus-point wins,” said Gunderson, who fought through a meniscus tear in December. “My closest match was by eight points. I want to keep that and win by at least eight in every match. That’ll be easier said than done because there’s a guy that was ranked in the nation earlier this year, but I’ve really worked hard and I feel like I can do it.”
That highly-ranked wrestler is Menomonie senior Sam Skillings (22-1), who was the 2019 state runner-up at 182 pounds after losing to then-senior Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann, of Marshfield.
“We’re not trying to go to hard or anything,” Gunderson said of the practice plan this week. “We’re just trying to fix up some things that we’ve been struggling with, and sharpening some of our tools. There’s not a whole lot (you can do), the hard work is done.
“Wrestling’s about all I do. I wrestle year-round, any time I can. Every little thing you do is like going to the bank and putting a little in. By the end of the year, you see where you’re at. I’m just motivated all the time to put a little bit more in the bank.”
Gunderson, the first Baraboo wrestler under coach Joe Bavlnka to be undefeated going into state, has been here before. He lost his only match while competing with a broken hand as a 132-pound wrestler at the 2018 state meet.
“When I wrestled there a couple years ago, I didn’t even really realize that there was stuff going on around me,” Gunderson said of the atmosphere at state. “But I was just wrestling a couple weeks ago and did a move that’s not supposed to be fancy, but kind of looks like it, and I heard the crowd make a sound and I just realized that there were people around me. Usually when I’m on the mat, all I’m really thinking about is how to take the guy down.”
Jesse (37-7) is the Baraboo wrestler with the most state matches under his belt. He went 2-2 at 132 pounds last year at the state meet, then bumped up to 138 pounds for a junior season that has seen him win regional and sectional titles.
“I think I’ll definitely be more comfortable the second time around (at state),” Jesse said. “I’m going into the state tournament with a lot more confidence than last year. ... I’ve been in bigger arenas before in youth wrestling and Bi-State and stuff, so it feels normal. There aren’t that many nerves going on.”
Both of the individuals Jesse lost to last season graduated, while none of the 138-pound semifinalists from last season are back this year. Jesse will face Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Abel Castillo (36-9) on Thursday afternoon, with the winner advancing to take on Marshfield junior Gabe Pugh (40-3) or De Pere senior Andrew Lopez (40-4) in the quarterfinals.
“I feel like I’m wrestling at my top level right now,” Jesse said. “I feel like no one’s really going to stop me if I keep attacking and keep things rolling. ... I’m looking to place, unlike last year. I have unfinished business to finish up. Going into senior year, I think I’ll be in a good spot if I do place this year.”
Florencio (34-13) credits improved confidence and endurance to a breakthrough senior season that relied on staying fresh in his fourth match of the day at Saturday’s Verona sectional — a 5-3 sudden victory over Madison Memorial’s C.J. Green in the 195-pound second-place wrestleback.
“It came down to the wire, both people were tired in overtime... next takedown wins... and I guess just drilling that and being ready for it is what helped me,” Florencio said. “We also had a new strength and conditioning coach this year, Dan Goorsky, and he really put us through the ringer for a couple weeks.”
The runner-up sectional finish sent Florencio to state, somewhere he never anticipated when he started wrestling as a freshman. Last weekend was his first career trip to sectionals, while his junior year ended with a 14-20 record.
“At the beginning of every season, we write three goals down, and qualifying for state wasn’t even one of my goals,” Florencio said. “I didn’t think it was attainable for me. ... I’ve been getting giant congratulations from everybody, and everybody’s been talking to me about it at school. It just feels good, because this is something you work for.”
Florencio will likely cap off his wrestling career this week, beginning with Thursday’s first-round match against Hartland Arrowhead senior Jeffrey Pfannerstill (15-6).
“There’s a couple really tough guys, obviously, like there is in every state bracket,” Florencio said. “But I feel like getting as far as I have has built my confidence a little bit and I’m being more optimistic. That confidence is key when you’re going into a wrestling match, because then you’re not thinking about losing, you’re thinking about ways you can win.”
Davidson (41-6) is also heading to the state meet for the first time. The senior, who has been wrestling with teammates like Jesse and Gunderson since they were in elementary school, plans on treating state like any other meet.
“It was like any other match, it wasn’t anything special,” Davidson said of winning the 145-pound sectional championship. “It was a goal achieved, but I didn’t have a huge rush of accomplishment or anything. It’s just one step at a time... got to keep going to try to achieve my goals and try to place at state.
“I just treat it like a regular meet. Just go there and do my best, it’s just in a big arena.”
That’ll start with a first-round matchup against Hudson senior Leo Draveling (37-7). Davidson thinks his biggest improvement from last season, when he went 29-13 at 138 pounds, is from the neutral position.
“I came in a lot over the summer and worked with John and Brandon,” Davidson said. “We just continuously drilled neutral. That’s one forte I was never good at in the past. I had always let people take me down, then tried to reverse them and ride them out.”
The crop of wrestlers will look to extend their seasons as long as they can, and come out of it with Baraboo’s first top-six finish since Trevor Hanson took fifth at 106 pounds in 2014.
“I really like our chance of getting some place-winners this year in Madison and continue to wrestle at a high level against the state’s best,” Bavlnka said.