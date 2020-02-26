PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo quartet healthy, confident entering individual state meet

Gunderson, the first Baraboo wrestler under coach Joe Bavlnka to be undefeated going into state, has been here before. He lost his only match while competing with a broken hand as a 132-pound wrestler at the 2018 state meet.

“When I wrestled there a couple years ago, I didn’t even really realize that there was stuff going on around me,” Gunderson said of the atmosphere at state. “But I was just wrestling a couple weeks ago and did a move that’s not supposed to be fancy, but kind of looks like it, and I heard the crowd make a sound and I just realized that there were people around me. Usually when I’m on the mat, all I’m really thinking about is how to take the guy down.”

Jesse (37-7) is the Baraboo wrestler with the most state matches under his belt. He went 2-2 at 132 pounds last year at the state meet, then bumped up to 138 pounds for a junior season that has seen him win regional and sectional titles.

“I think I’ll definitely be more comfortable the second time around (at state),” Jesse said. “I’m going into the state tournament with a lot more confidence than last year. ... I’ve been in bigger arenas before in youth wrestling and Bi-State and stuff, so it feels normal. There aren’t that many nerves going on.”