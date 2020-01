The Badger North Conference wrestling meet between Baraboo and Mount Horeb was postponed from Friday until Jan. 21.

The host Vikings were dealing with illness heading into the dual at Mount Horeb High School.

Baraboo will look to improve to 4-0 in Badger North duals when they visit reigning co-champion Sauk Prairie on Jan. 10.