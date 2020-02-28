PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson moves on to championship Saturday

MADISON — John Gunderson had been waiting a long time for Friday night.
It was worth the wait for the Baraboo junior, who knocked off top-ranked Sam Skillings of Menomonie in the 182-pound semifinals of the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The 4-3 decision was unfamiliar for the unbeaten Gunderson, who had won his previous 35 matches by bonus points, either by pin, technical fall or major decision.
“I just know I’ve done everything I can to put myself in a position to be the best wrestler I can be,” Gunderson said. “Everyone I wrestle is also a kid too and no one is unbeatable.”
That goes for Skillings, who came in with a 24-1 record. The senior has been ranked in the nation, stood atop Wisconsin’s 182-pound weight class for much of the year, and was the state runner-up last season.
Gunderson had enough to get it done, but with little time to spare. After a scoreless first period, Gunderson led 2-1 midway through the middle frame but gave up a reversal to Skillings with 10 seconds left to head to the third down 3-2.
Opting to start the third period in the down position, Gunderson was rode out for the first minute of of the third, but eventually found an opening. With time winding down, he scored a reversal of his own and rode out Skillings for the final 36 seconds for the one-point victory.
“I was just looking for him to get the one escape, get to our feet and send it to overtime,” Joe Bavinka said. “Just the amount of wrestling John has done, he got into a position where he knew he could reverse him, got it and ended up on top.”
With the win Gunderson will face Hartland Arrowhead junior Mason Diel (37-2) in Saturday night’s first-place match. Diel is coming off a 6-1 decision over Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins, while he started his tournament with pins over Mukwonago’s Maximus Berrios and Brookfield Central’s Tommy Maurice.
Hankins dropped to the consolation bracket, where he will meet Burlington senior Qwade Gehring (41-5). The winner will advance to the third-place match.
You have free articles remaining.
If Gunderson, who will share championship Saturday with his dad, and assistant coach Dan Gunderson, comes away with the win, he’ll become Baraboo’s first state champion since Traenor Spencer won the 130-pound title in 2002. There are seven individual state championships in program history.
“This is my 17th year and to finally get a finalist means a lot to me. I just feel very lucky to have him be a part of the program and part of my life,” Bavinka said.
“My dad seemed pretty excited after that one and at the end of the day I just want to get that last win,” John Gunderson added.
Baraboo junior Brandon Jesse (39-8) couldn’t continue his string of close wins, losing a 3-1 decision to Hartford senior Jalen Spuhler (46-2) in the 138-pound semifinals.
Spuhler, the 132-pound champion last season, advanced to face Hartland Arrowhead sophomore Jakob Williams (31-11) in Saturday night’s championship match.
Despite coming out on the short end, Bavinka lauded Jesse for his effort. With the match knotted at 1, Jesse and Spuhler got into a scramble that eventually went the Orioles’ way.
“If we get the two there, who knows, it’s a different match. I just love the way he competed. You’re going up against a returning state champ, in front of thousands of people, it could be pretty easy to lay down,” Bavinka said. “He went out after it, looking to win the match and I’m very proud of him.”
Jesse will take on Brookfield East junior Connor Thorpe (45-5) Saturday morning, with the winner advancing to the third-place match. Jesse secured a top-six finish, ending Baraboo’s six-year podium drought alongside Gunderson.
On Thursday, Jesse notched a 5-3 tiebreaker win over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Abel Castillo before claiming a 10-6 decision over De Pere’s Andrew Lopez in the quarterfinals. He has a 4-3 all-time record in two career trips to state.
Simon Patterson’s run ended Friday. The Sauk Prairie senior finished with a 33-9 record after being pinned by D.C. Everest junior Orion Boe (44-2) in 0:46 in his first match in the 220-pound consolation bracket.
Patterson opened his first state meet by going 1-1 on Thursday, pinning Mukwonago’s Caleb Willmann in 2:47 before dropping a 5-1 decision to Ashwaubenon’s Nathan Moynihan.