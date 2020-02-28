PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson moves on to championship Saturday

MADISON — John Gunderson had been waiting a long time for Friday night.

It was worth the wait for the Baraboo junior, who knocked off top-ranked Sam Skillings of Menomonie in the 182-pound semifinals of the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The 4-3 decision was unfamiliar for the unbeaten Gunderson, who had won his previous 35 matches by bonus points, either by pin, technical fall or major decision.

“I just know I’ve done everything I can to put myself in a position to be the best wrestler I can be,” Gunderson said. “Everyone I wrestle is also a kid too and no one is unbeatable.”

That goes for Skillings, who came in with a 24-1 record. The senior has been ranked in the nation, stood atop Wisconsin’s 182-pound weight class for much of the year, and was the state runner-up last season.

Gunderson had enough to get it done, but with little time to spare. After a scoreless first period, Gunderson led 2-1 midway through the middle frame but gave up a reversal to Skillings with 10 seconds left to head to the third down 3-2.