PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson rises to third in state rankings

Baraboo High School junior John Gunderson rose another spot in the WiWrestling.com rankings this week.

Gunderson climbed from fourth to third in the 182-pound weight class when the Division 1 rankings were released on Tuesday. The top two spots in the weight class remained the same, with Menomonie senior Sam Skillings ranked first and Hartland Arrowhead junior Mason Diel second.

Gunderson was the lone Baraboo wrestler to win a title at Saturday's Badger Conference Tournament in Watertown. He pinned his way through the tournament to improve to 27-0 on the season.

Five more Thunderbirds had a spot in the final rankings of the regular season. Seniors Aiden Estes (170 pounds), Tyson Fry (220) and Eli Davidson (145) are each ranked 11th in their respective weight classes, while junior Brandon Jesse (138) and senior Ben Florencio (195) have earned honorable mention recognition.

The top five teams in the Division 1 rankings remained the same. Mukwonago leads the field, followed by Kaukauna, Stoughton, Burlington and De Pere.

Wrightstown is ranked first in Division 2, while Coleman sits on top in Division 3.

Baraboo will begin the postseason with Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Holmen High School.