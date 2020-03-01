PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson runner-up at state; Baraboo's Jesse, Sauk Prairie's Hankins fifth

"We haven’t had someone in the finals since 2002, so it shows you how hard it is to get to this point," Bavlnka said, referencing Traenor Spencer winning the 130-pound title for Baraboo in 2002. "I’m just really proud of him; he had a big win yesterday against a top-ranked kid in Skillings, and he just needs to get back to work so we can come out on top next year."

Jesse has been on a similar trajectory, reaching sectionals as a freshman and going 2-2 at state last season before reaching the 138-pound podium this weekend. Jesse (40-9) capped off his tournament against a familiar opponent, claiming a 5-2 victory over De Pere's Andrew Lopez (43-7) in the fifth-place match on Saturday.

"I beat him 10-6 on Thursday, and it kind of got chippy, so I knew he was going to come at me," Jesse said. "It was just going to be a brawl, and I knew if I kept focused and on my attacks and scrambling, it was going to turn out my way. I felt pretty confident in my ability to win that match and did a solid job of accomplishing that."

"It’s just a tremendous amount of growth out of Brandon too, just from last year coming up short of placing and then having a better overall junior year," Bavlnka said of Jesse. "Being more consistent, winning high-level matches and getting down to the start tournament and finding ways to win."