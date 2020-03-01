PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson runner-up at state; Baraboo's Jesse, Sauk Prairie's Hankins fifth

MADISON — Junior John Gunderson became the first Baraboo High School wrestler in 18 years to take the mat on championship Saturday.
He nearly finished it off with a championship, leading for much of the 182-pound finals before Hartland Arrowhead's Mason Diel closed strong to hand Gunderson a 9-7 loss at the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
"The first two periods went great, where he was able to slow down Diel’s offense, be able to score in a few of those situations, and going with a 5-2 lead into the third period, I felt really good about it," Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said. "Especially when Diel chose down, and John is really good on top, but he kept the pressure on us, kept going and ended up pulling out the win in the end.
"It’s tough in wrestling, when a kid gets on a roll like that, where they start scoring points, it’s really hard to stop, especially when you have that lead. Then when they climb back into it in the third period, that’s hard to stop that momentum. That’s what I think we ran into tonight."
Diel, a junior, finished with a 38-2 record and joined 160-pound teammate Keegan O'Toole as Arrowhead state champions. Gunderson was also joined by a teammate on the medal stand, as Brandon Jesse took fifth place at 138 pounds.
"It means a lot to me, because all the hard work Gunderson and I did in the offseason," Jesse said. "We continued wrestling almost every day."
The final match was the first loss of the season for Gunderson, who finished with a Badger Conference, regional and sectional titles while putting together a 36-1 record in a dominant junior year. Gunderson also qualified for state as a 132-pound freshman in 2018, while taking third at sectionals at 152 pounds in 2019. He'll look to keep climbing the ladder as a senior.
"The thing with John is, he’s set extremely high goals and extremely high expectations for him," Bavlnka said. "One thing I have the utmost respect about John is he sets those high expectations, and a lot of kids say those things, but don’t follow through with the work and commitment. John’s work and commitment at the level is extremely high, and that’s why he got to this position, so close to winning a state title.
"When you have those really high expectations, put all the work in and come up short, it hurts, a lot. Knowing John, I think this is really going to motivate him in the offseason. He’ll regroup, start putting the work in and hopefully get the state title next year."
Gunderson won his first 35 matches of the season, all by bonus points, including starting the state tournament with a 16-0 technical fall over Oshkosh West's Roman Martell, and a 1-minute, 14-second pin of Janesville Parker's Bryce Heerey on Thursday.
Gunderson's 36th win on the season was aa 4-3 decision over top-ranked Menomonie senior Sam Skillings, a University of Minnesota recruit who went on to take third, in Friday's semifinals to earn a spot in the championship.
"We haven’t had someone in the finals since 2002, so it shows you how hard it is to get to this point," Bavlnka said, referencing Traenor Spencer winning the 130-pound title for Baraboo in 2002. "I’m just really proud of him; he had a big win yesterday against a top-ranked kid in Skillings, and he just needs to get back to work so we can come out on top next year."
Jesse has been on a similar trajectory, reaching sectionals as a freshman and going 2-2 at state last season before reaching the 138-pound podium this weekend. Jesse (40-9) capped off his tournament against a familiar opponent, claiming a 5-2 victory over De Pere's Andrew Lopez (43-7) in the fifth-place match on Saturday.
"I beat him 10-6 on Thursday, and it kind of got chippy, so I knew he was going to come at me," Jesse said. "It was just going to be a brawl, and I knew if I kept focused and on my attacks and scrambling, it was going to turn out my way. I felt pretty confident in my ability to win that match and did a solid job of accomplishing that."
"It’s just a tremendous amount of growth out of Brandon too, just from last year coming up short of placing and then having a better overall junior year," Bavlnka said of Jesse. "Being more consistent, winning high-level matches and getting down to the start tournament and finding ways to win."
Jesse won three matches this week, with his two losses coming to the second- and third-place finishers. Jesse clinched a top-six finish on Thursday with a 5-3 win over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther's Abel Castillo and a 10-6 decision over Lopez in the quarterfinals. Jesse ran into Hartford Union senior Jalen Spuhler in Friday's semifinals, suffering a 3-1 loss to the eventual runner-up.
"You can’t be too mad for wrestling the No. 2-ranked guy at conference and the No. 1 guy in the state and have it be a 3-1 match," Jesse said of Spuhler. I’m giving myself an opportunity to go out there and win, and by keeping it close and trying to score a takedown to win the match or make a difference, it at least gives me a chance."
Jesse started Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Brookfield East junior Connor Thorpe (31-11), who went on to take third.
"He ended up losing to Thorpe, an outstanding kid I think has placed three times, and then he comes back and ends up in that fifth-place match with a win," Bavlnka said. "I think that will definitely pay dividends next year, and he’s another kid that’s going to be going after the state title next year."
You have free articles remaining.
Jesse and Gunderson will help lead a senior class that is looking to defend Baraboo's 2020 Badger North Conference title, which it shared with Waunakee.
"We definitely have some leadership out of those two guys, and hopefully we can bring some other guys along too," Bavlnka said.
"It’s awesome going into next season," Jesse said. "We’ll definitely be in the wrestling room and weightlifting room a lot more than last summer."
Hankins finishes fifth
Sauk Prairie senior Marcus Hankins capped off his high school wrestling career with a fifth-place finish at 182 pounds.
"My ribs have been bothering me since sectionals, but I kind of had to power through it this week," Hankins said. "I didn’t want to sit this one out. I wanted to end my career on a good note.
"It’s what I’ve worked all of my life for, to get out on the highest stage in high school competition and wrestle my best, and I did."
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire recruit went 3-2 on the week, securing his medal with a 3-2 decision over Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins (41-9) in the fifth-place match.
"I was thinking, 'Just finish this match out the best I can and worry about my ribs later,'" Hankins said. "That match was very important; it was a tough match and he’s a good competitor, and I thought I battled well, even when I re-injured my ribs."
"I was a little emotional after that match," Sauk Prairie head coach Matt Gaffney said. "It’s my first state place-winner as a head coach, and for Marcus to go out on a win against another tough kid, I think the 182-pound bracket was one of the toughest in Division 1.
"He tweaked his ribs in the first match this morning and he’s been battling a rib injury most of the season, so to strap it up and have that mental toughness to come back and take fifth, it’s super awesome. I’m super proud of him."
After going losing his only match at 195 pounds at the state tournament last season, Hankins took it up a notch in his second trip to the Kohl Center.
"My one match I had here last year, I wasn’t adjusted to it yet," Hankins said of the state experience. "I had all these nerves and coming in this year, getting my first win at the Kohl Center, it was essential to me getting the podium this year."
"He’s very much more composed this trip down here," said Gaffney, who was an assistant coach before taking the head job this season. "Last year, you could tell the nerves were getting to him a little bit, but this year he’s a lot more talkative and confident."
Hankins began the 2020 tournament with a 10-9 win over Cedarburg senior Jacob Steidinger, and a 5-3 victory over Witkins, before suffering a 6-1 loss to Diel.
"That kid from Arrowhead is really good and Arrowhead is a really respectable program," Gaffney said of Diel. "They have a lot of momentum and he wrestles for Askren Wrestling Academy. He’s a good kid. For Marcus to battle him 6 minutes, 6-1, with a couple takedowns, it was a good match."
Hankins dropped a 12-3 major decision to Burlington senior Qwade Gehring (42-6) Saturday morning before pulling out the win over Witkins.
"That’s a tough bracket, and for Marcus to end it on a win was awesome," Gaffney said. "You always want to win that last match as a senior, and I’m very proud of him.
"He leads by example; he was our captain this year and we’re definitely going to miss him next year. As a two-time state qualifier and a fifth-place finish as a senior, I’m definitely going to miss him next year."