PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Davidson and Gunderson win regional titles

Brandon Jesse, Eli Davidson and John Gunderson led the charge Saturday.

The Baraboo wrestlers each won their respective weight classes at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Holmen. The Thunderbirds finished the day with eight state qualifiers and 164.5 points, trailing only Holmen (241.5) and Tomah (182.5) in the eight-team meet. Sauk Prairie (162), Sparta (133), Reedsburg (130.5), La Crosse Logan/Central (57) and Onalaska/Luther (29) rounded out the field.

Holmen will represent the region in Tuesday's team sectional against Waunakee, which shared the Badger North Conference title with Baraboo. The T-Birds will be off until Saturday's individual sectional meet in Verona. The individual state tournament will be held from Feb. 27-29 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Jesse took a difficult path to his second regional title. The 132-pound champion a season ago, Jesse jumped up to 138 pounds this year. The junior received a first-round bye before claiming a 9-8 decision over Holmen's Tyler Jahn and a 7-1 decision over Reedsburg's Nick Coplien.

Jesse improved to 34-7 on the season. He'll open the sectional meet against Mount Horeb's Cody Anderson.