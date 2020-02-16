PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Davidson and Gunderson win regional titles

Brandon Jesse, Eli Davidson and John Gunderson led the charge Saturday.
The Baraboo wrestlers each won their respective weight classes at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Holmen. The Thunderbirds finished the day with eight state qualifiers and 164.5 points, trailing only Holmen (241.5) and Tomah (182.5) in the eight-team meet. Sauk Prairie (162), Sparta (133), Reedsburg (130.5), La Crosse Logan/Central (57) and Onalaska/Luther (29) rounded out the field.
Holmen will represent the region in Tuesday's team sectional against Waunakee, which shared the Badger North Conference title with Baraboo. The T-Birds will be off until Saturday's individual sectional meet in Verona. The individual state tournament will be held from Feb. 27-29 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Jesse took a difficult path to his second regional title. The 132-pound champion a season ago, Jesse jumped up to 138 pounds this year. The junior received a first-round bye before claiming a 9-8 decision over Holmen's Tyler Jahn and a 7-1 decision over Reedsburg's Nick Coplien.
Jesse improved to 34-7 on the season. He'll open the sectional meet against Mount Horeb's Cody Anderson.
Davidson (38-6) also claimed his second straight regional title. He won at 138 pounds last year before pinning his way through the 145-pound bracket on Saturday. After a first-round by, Davidson pinned Tomah's Logan Boulton in 52 seconds, then pinned Reedsburg's Garrett Schinker in 2:37 in the first-place match.
Davidson will meet Mount Horeb's Wesley Drager in the first round at sectionals.
Gunderson (30-0) remained unbeaten to win his third career regional title. The junior won three matches Saturday, pinning La Crosse Logan/Central's Cooper Paisley in 1:26, earning a 17-0 technical fall over Holmen's Carson Westcott, and pinning Sauk Prairie's Marcus Hankins in 5:07.
Gunderson is looking to return to state for the first time since 2018 after coming up just short at 152 pounds last season. Four T-Birds competed at the 2019 state meet, as Jesse and Tyson Fry were joined by then-seniors Carlos Chavez and Joe Schick.
Aiden Estes (31-5) advanced by taking second at 170 pounds. The senior reached the finals by pinning Sauk Prairie's Kelten Pfaff in 1:04. Estes ran into Tomah's Marques Fritsche, who pinned him in 0:34 to claim the title. Estes bounced back quickly, pinning Holmen's Armandin Ranaivoson in 0:26 in the second-place wrestleback.
Estes will begin Saturday's meet against Madison Memorial's Adam Garland.
An injury caused Fry (26-9) to forfeit his 220-pound second-place wrestleback against Sauk Prairie's Simon Patterson. Fry had started his day with a 1:04 pin of La Crosse Logan/Central's Chris Trammell, then lost a 4-2 decision to Sparta's Madden Connelly in the semifinals. He pinned Holmen's Adam Quam in 2:59 in the the consolation semifinals.
Fry will face Verona's Adam Murphy on Saturday.
Frankie Van Houten (29-12) took third at 152 pounds with a 3:05 pin of La Crosse Logan/Central's Brody Deal The senior also pinned Reedsburg's Tommy Strehlow in 0:41, while he dropped a 13-7 decision to Sparta's Tye Klass.
Van Houten will take on Waunakee's Kyle Wilcox on Saturday, while Noah Langeberg (26-12) will face Waunakee's Kaden Hooker in the 160-pound bracket. Langeberg took third at regionals, capping off his day with a 7-5 decision over La Crosse Logan/Central's Sam Veenstra. Langeberg had received a bye before losing 18-3 to Tomah's Sam Linzmeier.
Florencio's senior season will continue after a third-place finish at 195 pounds. He received a bye before losing 10-6 to Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils, then notching a 9-7 decision over Tomah's Thor Lass. Florencio (31-12) will face Waunakee's Jack Schweitzer at sectionals.
Connor Goorsky (18-18) will make his first trip to sectionals. The freshman beat Onalaska/Luther's Bryce Buchanan by a 16-2 major decision in the 132-pound bracket before losing to Holmen's Branson Beers, the eventual champion, by technical fall. Goorsky lost 8-2 to La Crosse Central/Logan's Daylin Haney in the third-place match, then pinned Sauk Prairie's Dylan Breunig in 3:51 in the fourth-place wrestleback.