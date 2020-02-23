PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Davidson, Gunderson and Florencio move on to state

“Eli Davidson wrestled one of his best matches of his very successful career by winning by major decision over his archrival Statz from Waunakee,” Bavlnka said. “The key was his fast start, and he never let off the gas. His position was unbelievable and really broke Statz with his leg riding. The impressive thing was Statz knew Eli’s strengths, but still could not stop him. Eli definitely deserved his sectional championship.”

Gunderson (33-0) remained perfect, winning the 182-pound sectional title to go along with his regional and Badger Conference titles. The junior rolled Saturday, pinning DeForest’s Isaah Foges in 1:06, earning a technical fall against Madison East’s Josh Porter and claiming an 8-0 major decision over Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins in the finals.

“John Gunderson continued his path of destruction,” Bavlnka said. “To beat Hankins from Sauk, a 40-plus win wrestler, four times in a season is very difficult to do. John made it look very easy.”

Gunderson is in a much different position than his last state appearance, when — competing with a broken hand — he went 0-1 in the 132-pound bracket as a freshman at the 2018 state meet. His return to the Kohl Center will see him face Oshkosh West’s Roman Martell (32-13) in the opening round.