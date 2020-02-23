PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Davidson, Gunderson and Florencio move on to state

VERONA — The Baraboo High School wrestling team had plenty of big moments at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Verona.
The biggest one might have come when senior Ben Florencio won his second-place wrestleback to reach state for the first time in his career.
“His teammates, coaches and fans went nuts,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said. “Definitely an awesome moment in our season.”
That season will continue for Florencio, as he will join Baraboo sectional champions Brandon Jesse, Eli Davidson and John Gunderson at the individual state meet at the Kohl Center in Madison from Thursday through Saturday.
“Ending up with seven wrestlers in the top three and qualifying four to the state championships, including three sectional champs, is outstanding,” Bavlnka said. “I really like our chance of getting some place-winners this year in Madison and continue to wrestle at a high level against the state’s best.”
Jesse (37-7) won Baraboo’s first sectional title of the day, claiming the second sectional championship of his career with an 8-4 victory over Waunakee’s Braysen Ellis (33-12) in the 138-pound title match.
“Brandon Jesse had the deepest weight class, with really five wrestlers that I would consider state caliber,” Bavlnka said of the junior, who won the 132-pound sectional title last season. “This was very much similar to last year. Brandon gave a repeat performance, winning back-to-back sectional titles.”
Jesse started his day by pinning Mount Horeb’s Cody Anderson in 2 minutes, 42 seconds, then notched an 8-0 major decision over Holmen’s Tyler Jahn in the semifinals.
“He was in control of all three of his matches yesterday and was never really in danger of losing,” Bavlnka said. “Brandon is in a really good place of how he is approaching each match. He is confident, technically doing the right things, and physically is able to wrestle six-plus minutes at a good pace.”
Jesse will look to keep it going when he takes on Kenosha Bradford/Reuther’s Abel Castillo (36-9) in the opening round of state Thursday afternoon.
Davidson (41-6) will make his first appearance at state when he takes on Hudson’s Leo Draveling (37-7) in the 145-pound bracket on Thursday. Davidson, a senior, methodically made his way through sectionals, beginning by pinning Mount Horeb’s Wesley Drager in 1:11 and recording a 6-3 decision over La Crosse Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson. That set up a championship matchup against Badger North Conference rival Berhett Statz, of Wauankee.
You have free articles remaining.
Statz and Davidson took third and fourth, respectively, at the Badger Conference meet on Feb. 8. Davidson got the best of him at sectionals, on Saturday, earning a 12-2 major decision to earn his spot at state. Davidson took fourth at 138 pounds at the 2019 Verona sectional.
“Eli Davidson wrestled one of his best matches of his very successful career by winning by major decision over his archrival Statz from Waunakee,” Bavlnka said. “The key was his fast start, and he never let off the gas. His position was unbelievable and really broke Statz with his leg riding. The impressive thing was Statz knew Eli’s strengths, but still could not stop him. Eli definitely deserved his sectional championship.”
Gunderson (33-0) remained perfect, winning the 182-pound sectional title to go along with his regional and Badger Conference titles. The junior rolled Saturday, pinning DeForest’s Isaah Foges in 1:06, earning a technical fall against Madison East’s Josh Porter and claiming an 8-0 major decision over Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins in the finals.
“John Gunderson continued his path of destruction,” Bavlnka said. “To beat Hankins from Sauk, a 40-plus win wrestler, four times in a season is very difficult to do. John made it look very easy.”
Gunderson is in a much different position than his last state appearance, when — competing with a broken hand — he went 0-1 in the 132-pound bracket as a freshman at the 2018 state meet. His return to the Kohl Center will see him face Oshkosh West’s Roman Martell (32-13) in the opening round.
“He is wrestling unbelievable in all three positions — top, bottom and on his feet,” Bavlnka said. “It is really difficult to pinpoint a weakness. ... He is my first undefeated wrestler to enter the state tournament.”
While the sectional champions were in control, Florencio had to rally after dropping a 16-5 major decision to Holmen’s Drake Schams — the eventual champion — in the 195-pound semifinals.
Florencio responded with a 2:50 pin of Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils, then secured his spot at state with a 5-3 sudden victory over Madison Memorial’s C.J. Green.
“In his wrestleback match, he fought off his back for over a minute to get it to the second period,” Bavlnka said. “Ben hit a Granby roll and switched to a headlock to secure the pin. This gave him a chance to wrestle in the blood round to earn his ticket to state.”
Florencio (34-13) will face Hartland Arrowhead’s Jeffrey Pfannerstill (15-6) in the first round Thursday.
“Ben Florencio is an awesome story,” Bavlnka said. “He started wrestling his freshman year and did not have much success. Last season, he wrestled varsity for the first time and did not have a winning record. His hard work on the mat and in weight room allowed him to take advantage of yesterday’s opportunity.”
Several Baraboo seniors came up just short of the top-two finish needed to qualify for state. Tyson Fry (220 pounds), Aiden Estes (170) and Frankie VanHouten (152) took third in their respective weight classes, while Noah Langeberg (160) lost his first-round match in overtime.
“These are always very hard moments for a coach to see them go out that way,” Bavlnka said of his seniors who fell short on Saturday. “They definitely deserve a trip to Madison.”