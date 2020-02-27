PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Gunderson clinch spots on state podium along with Sauk Prairie's Hankins

MADISON — It took one day at the 2020 WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament for Baraboo to accomplish something it hadn’t done in six years.

Brandon Jesse and John Gunderson each went 2-0 Thursday to clinch spots on the podium. They’ll have two more days to see how far they can take it.

“They put a tremendous amount of time in,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said of Jesse and Gunderson. “A lot of time on the mat and a lot of big matches. It’s all preparation for this, and I’m just happy they rose to the occasion and found a way.”

“All the offseason work paid off, and my teammates definitely helped me there,” Jesse said. “It was definitely fun. Felt great.”

Jesse (39-7) was the first Thunderbird to punch his ticket to Friday night’s semifinal round. He got over the hump that eluded him last year, when he was on the losing end of an overtime match in the 132-pound quarterfinals.

He made sure he got it done in the 138-pound quarterfinals Thursday. The junior took an early 4-0 lead over De Pere senior Andrew Lopez (41-5), then held on and got a takedown with about 10 seconds remaining to cap off a 10-6 win and clinch a top-six finish.