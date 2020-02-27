PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Gunderson clinch spots on state podium along with Sauk Prairie's Hankins

MADISON — It took one day at the 2020 WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament for Baraboo to accomplish something it hadn’t done in six years.
Brandon Jesse and John Gunderson each went 2-0 Thursday to clinch spots on the podium. They’ll have two more days to see how far they can take it.
“They put a tremendous amount of time in,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said of Jesse and Gunderson. “A lot of time on the mat and a lot of big matches. It’s all preparation for this, and I’m just happy they rose to the occasion and found a way.”
“All the offseason work paid off, and my teammates definitely helped me there,” Jesse said. “It was definitely fun. Felt great.”
Jesse (39-7) was the first Thunderbird to punch his ticket to Friday night’s semifinal round. He got over the hump that eluded him last year, when he was on the losing end of an overtime match in the 132-pound quarterfinals.
He made sure he got it done in the 138-pound quarterfinals Thursday. The junior took an early 4-0 lead over De Pere senior Andrew Lopez (41-5), then held on and got a takedown with about 10 seconds remaining to cap off a 10-6 win and clinch a top-six finish.
“He got some redemption from last year,” Bavlnka said. “He was in the same position last year, on the same mat and ended up losing in overtime. He found a way to win tonight. It was great to be a part of.”
“It felt great this time around,” Jesse said. “Last year, I kind of fell in the quarterfinals and it hurt a lot. ... (The difference this year) was me not giving up. Takedowns, I scrambled my butt off, and it kind of helped that I really stayed focused in between matches and just kept my mind right.”
Jesse had started his day with another close match, winning a 5-3 tiebreaker against Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Abel Castillo (36-10) in the preliminary round.
“I feel comfortable in those situations, just because the situations we do in practice are always tight,” Jesse said of close matches. “I have really good practice partners, so I’ve comfortable wherever I’m at.”
“I’m really proud of Brandon wrestling through the adversity of those matches,” Bavlnka said. “They were close, and it’s really easy when you get in this environment and the pressure’s on you to kind of knuckle under, but he just turned it up and found ways to win. That’s what you have to do when you get down here.”
Jesse will face Hartford Union senior Jalen Spuhler (45-2) in the semifinals Friday night. The winner will advance to take on Hartland Arrowhead sophomore Mitchell Mesenbrink (10-0) or Bay Port freshman Jacob Ward (36-4) in Saturday’s finals.
“I’ll probably come in, weigh in and then get a good workout in in the morning,” Jesse said. “Try to stay warm all day, and then once the time comes, really just get a good sweat going and prepare.”
Gunderson (35-0) had little trouble in the 182-pound bracket, picking up a 16-0 technical fall victory over Oshkosh West sophomore Roman Martell (32-14) and a pin of Janesville Parker senior Bryce Heerey (35-9) in 1 minute, 14 seconds.
“I felt pretty good from the top,” Gunderson said. “I just feel strong... strong and quick.”
“I told John, ‘it looks like you’re at a JV tournament right now, just burning through these guys,’” Bavlnka said of Gunderson’s dominance.
Gunderson will be tested Friday, as he will take on Menomonie senior Sam Skillings (24-1) in Friday’s semifinals — a matchup he was anticipating. Skillings, the 182-pound runner-up last year, has been ranked nationally this season and entered state-ranked atop Wisconsin’s 182-pound weight class.
“That’s the big one that I’ve been working on all year,” Gunderson said of the Skillings matchup.”He’s a tough kid, and he’s got a gas tank on him. He’s a football player and a hunter... I wrestle year-round, so I hope I can get that one.”
“It’s what John’s been looking for all year, so we’re excited about that,” Bavlnka said of the matchup. “It boils down to John needing to do what he’s done to get to this point. You can’t change the way you wrestle, but it is kind of good to look at their tendencies so you can maybe defend it a little bit better.”
The winner between Gunderson and Skillings will advance to face Sauk Prairie senior Marcus Hankins (44-6) or Arrowhead junior Mason Diel (36-2).
Jesse and Gunderson will be the first Thunderbirds to stand on the state podium since Trevor Hanson took fifth at 106 pounds in 2014.
“It feels good, because I haven’t placed before, and I’ll be on the wall at Baraboo forever,” Gunderson said of reaching the podium. “But my goal is still to win the bracket and win every match by bonus points.”
If they can win their next two matches, they’ll become Baraboo’s first state champion since Traenor Spencer won the 130-pound title in 2002. There are seven individual state championships in program history.
“We’ve had six or seven wrestlers get to the blood round, I like to call it, where you win and you get in,” Bavlnka said of Baraboo’s podium drought. “We’ve lost a lot of close ones. So going into this, I was thinking we’re due. And sure enough, we’ve got two in the top six.”
The other two T-Birds at state — seniors Eli Davidson and Ben Florencio — had their run end in the preliminary round. Davidson (41-7) lost a 4-1 decision to Hudson senior Leo Draveling (38-8) in the 145-pound bracket, while Florencio (34-14) lost 3-1 in sudden victory to Arrowhead senior Jeffrey Pfannerstill (16-7) at 195 pounds.
Draveling and Pfannerstill both lost in the quarterfinals, ending the tournament for the two Baraboo seniors, who were at state for the first time in their careers.
Hankins gets it done
Sauk Prairie will have at least one wrestler on the podium, as Hankins is secured a top-six finish in the 182-pound weight class. The senior, making his second appearance at state, won the first state match of his career with a 10-9 decision over Cedarburg senior Jacob Steidinger (31-6) in the preliminary round.
Hankins went on to claim a 5-3 win over Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins (39-7) in the quarterfinals. The UW-Eau Claire recruit waited out several injury stoppages to Witkins, then broke a 3-3 tie with a takedown in the closing seconds.
Simon Patterson nearly got the same thing done in the 220-pound weight class. The Sauk Prairie senior began the day with a pin, taking care of Mukwonago senior Caleb Willmann (43-9) in 2:47. He was within 2-1 late in his quarterfinal matchup with Ashwaubenon junior Nathan Moynihan (40-3), but Moynihan held on for a 5-1 win.
Patterson will look to battle back through the consolation bracket, beginning with Friday morning’s match against D.C. Everest junior Orion Boe (43-2).
Reedsburg’s Caden Fry battled through a tight 132-pound preliminary-round match against Muskego sophomore Austin Elger (35-11). Elger got a takedown in the final seconds to notch a 3-1 decision.
Elger lost to West Bend East senior Cayden Henschel (45-1) by a 12-3 major decision in the quarterfinals, ending Fry’s tournament.