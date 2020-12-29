PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo stays perfect at home with dual win over Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo prep wrestling team controlled the middle weights Tuesday to pull away from rival Sauk Prairie.

The visiting Eagles put up a fight at Baraboo High School, winning four of the 11 contested matches but falling on the losing end of all three forfeits. Those 18 automatic points amid Baraboo's 10-win day, which included a stretch of eight consecutive wins in the middle of the match en route to a 55-19 home win over their Badger North Conference foes.

The teams traded points at the lower weights. Baraboo's Oscar Ramirez received a forfeit at 106 pounds, while teammate Alexis Winecke earned a 7-2 decision over Austin Lankey at 120 pounds. Sauk Prairie picked up a trio of lightweight wins, with David Kingsley (113 pounds) claiming a 7-2 decision over Luke Turkington; Riley Minnete (126) pinning Nolan Cavazos in 4 minutes, 31 seconds; and Colton Uselman (132) earning a 12-0 major decision over Dylan Breunig.