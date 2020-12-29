PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo stays perfect at home with dual win over Sauk Prairie

The Baraboo prep wrestling team controlled the middle weights Tuesday to pull away from rival Sauk Prairie.
The visiting Eagles put up a fight at Baraboo High School, winning four of the 11 contested matches but falling on the losing end of all three forfeits. Those 18 automatic points amid Baraboo's 10-win day, which included a stretch of eight consecutive wins in the middle of the match en route to a 55-19 home win over their Badger North Conference foes.
The teams traded points at the lower weights. Baraboo's Oscar Ramirez received a forfeit at 106 pounds, while teammate Alexis Winecke earned a 7-2 decision over Austin Lankey at 120 pounds. Sauk Prairie picked up a trio of lightweight wins, with David Kingsley (113 pounds) claiming a 7-2 decision over Luke Turkington; Riley Minnete (126) pinning Nolan Cavazos in 4 minutes, 31 seconds; and Colton Uselman (132) earning a 12-0 major decision over Dylan Breunig.
The match turned with Baraboo's Talon Pichler, who pinned Sauk Prairie's Dylan Breunig in 1:50 at 138 pounds to ignite Baraboo's eight-match streak. Brandon Jesse (145) followed with a 1:50 pin of Carson Saladis; Carter Stapleton (152) claimed a 13-1 major decision over Luis Elizondo; Carlos Chavez (160) received a forfeit; Luke Statz (170) pinned Grant Sorg in 2:23; Bronson Schultz (182) pinned Aidan Nelson in 1:44; John Gunderson (195) received a forfeit; and Riley Martin pinned Blake Bermudez in 0:38.
With the score well out of hand, Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils ended Baraboo's stretch of dominance by pinning Michael Byl in 1:09 at 285 pounds.
Baraboo improved to 3-1 in dual meets this season, including 3-0 at home. The T-Birds will visit Fort Atkinson on Jan. 7, the same day that Sauk Prairie (1-2) will go on the road to face Monroe.