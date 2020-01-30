PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo sweeps through Sun Prairie quadrangular

The Baraboo High School wrestling team tested itself outside the Badger North Conference on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds, who went 7-0 during the Badger North dual season, were perfect again Thursday, beating Madison East, Sun Prairie and Johnson Creek in a quadrangular in Sun Prairie.

Baraboo’s day started with a 41-28 win over Madison East. The T-Birds were the beneficiaries of four forfeits, while they won three of the seven matches that were contested.

Baraboo’s Brandon Jesse pinned Nathan Starr in 35 seconds in the 138-pound weight class, while Tyson Fry pinned Tanner Turek in 1:24 at 220 pounds, and John Gunderson earned a 17-1 technical fall over Josh Porter at 182 pounds.

The T-Birds followed the Madison East win with a 46-30 victory over Sun Prairie, pulling away by winning the six heaviest weight classes.

Frankie Van Houten (160 pounds) pinned Blake Wagner in 0:36, Noah Langeberg (170) received a forfeit and Gunderson (185) pinned Dominic Brown in 2:40.

Ben Florencio (195) pinned Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel in 3:23, while Fry (220) pinned Blaine Moore in 0:32 and Bronson Schultz (285) pinned Agie Mai Sowe in 3:51.