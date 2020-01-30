PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo sweeps through Sun Prairie quadrangular
0 comments
PREP WRESTLING

PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo sweeps through Sun Prairie quadrangular

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Rosado

Beaver Dam's Andrew Rosado (right) and Baraboo's Noah Langeberg wrestle at 182 pounds during a Dec. 12 Badger North Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo High School wrestling team tested itself outside the Badger North Conference on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds, who went 7-0 during the Badger North dual season, were perfect again Thursday, beating Madison East, Sun Prairie and Johnson Creek in a quadrangular in Sun Prairie.

Baraboo’s day started with a 41-28 win over Madison East. The T-Birds were the beneficiaries of four forfeits, while they won three of the seven matches that were contested.

Baraboo’s Brandon Jesse pinned Nathan Starr in 35 seconds in the 138-pound weight class, while Tyson Fry pinned Tanner Turek in 1:24 at 220 pounds, and John Gunderson earned a 17-1 technical fall over Josh Porter at 182 pounds.

The T-Birds followed the Madison East win with a 46-30 victory over Sun Prairie, pulling away by winning the six heaviest weight classes.

Frankie Van Houten (160 pounds) pinned Blake Wagner in 0:36, Noah Langeberg (170) received a forfeit and Gunderson (185) pinned Dominic Brown in 2:40.

Ben Florencio (195) pinned Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel in 3:23, while Fry (220) pinned Blaine Moore in 0:32 and Bronson Schultz (285) pinned Agie Mai Sowe in 3:51.

Baraboo picked up two more wins against Sun Prairie, with Jesse (138) earning a 16-1 technical over Richard Quintana, and Eli Davidson (145) a 19-2 technical fall over Quinn Hess.

The T-Birds closed out the night with a 48-24 win over Sun Prairie. Jesse (138) notched a 16-1 technical fall over Dylan Gruss, Carter Stapleton (145) picked up a 5-0 decision over Alejandro Salandro and Davidson (152) earned a 9-0 major decision over Isaiah Wollet.

Van Houten (160) added a pin over Howard Olszewski in 0:30, Langeberg (170) edged out an 11-8 decision over Leonel Sabala, and Fry (220) ground out a 4-1 decision over Lukas David.

Alexis Winecke, Gunderson, Florencio and Dylan Dobbs each received forfeits in the win over the Cardinals.

The T-Birds will look to win the Badger North title outright when they head to the Badger Conference tournament on Feb. 8 in Watertown.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News