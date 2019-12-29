PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo takes ninth at Bi-State Classic

The Baraboo High School wrestling team took ninth out of 26 Division 1 teams at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse.

The Thunderbirds scored 128.5 points in the two-day event at the La Crosse Center. Stillwater (Minn.) won the event with 366.5 points, followed by Holmen (251.5) and Marshfield (226.5). Luxemburg-Casco (222.5) and Stratford (282.5) won the Division 2 and Division 3 titles, respectively.

Eli Davidson put together a nice couple of days for Baraboo. The senior took fifth place in the 145-pound weight class with a 6-4 decision over Seth Goetzinger, of Chatfield (Minn.), in the fifth-place match.

Davidson won six matches at the two-day event, including a pin of Caledonia-Houston's Eric Mauss in 1 minute, 34 seconds, a pin of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Joseph McDermond in 0:29 and an 8-2 victory over New Richmond's Brandon Dennis, which secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davidson lost to Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal by a 14-5 major decision in the quarterfinals, then bounced back by pinning Ithaca/Weston's Monty Jennings in 2:56 before winning a 12-2 major decision over Stratford's Konner Stuttgen. Davidson dropped a 7-0 decision to Waunakee's Berhett Statz in the consolation semifinals before capping off the event by winning the fifth-place match.