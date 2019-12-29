PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo takes ninth at Bi-State Classic

The Baraboo High School wrestling team took ninth out of 26 Division 1 teams at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse.
The Thunderbirds scored 128.5 points in the two-day event at the La Crosse Center. Stillwater (Minn.) won the event with 366.5 points, followed by Holmen (251.5) and Marshfield (226.5). Luxemburg-Casco (222.5) and Stratford (282.5) won the Division 2 and Division 3 titles, respectively.
Eli Davidson put together a nice couple of days for Baraboo. The senior took fifth place in the 145-pound weight class with a 6-4 decision over Seth Goetzinger, of Chatfield (Minn.), in the fifth-place match.
Davidson won six matches at the two-day event, including a pin of Caledonia-Houston's Eric Mauss in 1 minute, 34 seconds, a pin of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Joseph McDermond in 0:29 and an 8-2 victory over New Richmond's Brandon Dennis, which secured a spot in the quarterfinals.
Davidson lost to Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal by a 14-5 major decision in the quarterfinals, then bounced back by pinning Ithaca/Weston's Monty Jennings in 2:56 before winning a 12-2 major decision over Stratford's Konner Stuttgen. Davidson dropped a 7-0 decision to Waunakee's Berhett Statz in the consolation semifinals before capping off the event by winning the fifth-place match.
Baraboo senior Tyson Fry took sixth place at 220 pounds, suffering a 5-4 loss to Winona/Winona Cotter's Tyler Nachtigal in the fifth-place match.
Fry received a first-round bye before earning a 12-4 major decision over Lodi's Brock Beyer and a 16-10 decision over Hastings' Brady Schiller. Fry was pinned by Medford's Jake Rau in the quarterfinals before picking up a 10-1 decision over Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Tyler Krizan and pinning Iowa-Grant/Highland's Donald Laufenberg in 2:56. Fry lost in overtime to Westby's Dylan Nottestad in the consolation semifinals.
Ben Florencio added a ninth-place finish at 195 pounds for Baraboo. The senior finished with six wins, including a 7-3 decision over Caledonia/Houston's Jed Kasten in the ninth-place match.
The T-Birds will look to improve to 4-0 in Badger North Conference duals when they visit Mount Horeb on Friday.
