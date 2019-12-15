PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo wins four individual titles at Tomah Scramble

The Baraboo High School wrestling team left Tomah High School on Saturday with four titles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Jesse, Eli Davidson, Aiden Estes and John Gunderson each won their respective weight classes, leading the Thunderbirds to 377.5 points and a third-place team finish. Lancaster won the event with 420.5 points, followed by Tomah (379.5).

Jesse's 138-pound championship came with a 38-second pin of Lancaster's Matthew Crosby, while Davidson pinned Richland Center's Max Schmidt in 5:13 in the 145-pound championship, Estes pinned Tomah's Thor Lass in 1:31 in the 170-pound championship, and Gunderson won the 182-pound title with a 15-0 technical fall against Westby's Conor Vatland.

The T-Birds will look to improve to 3-0 in Badger North Conference dual action when they host DeForest on Dec. 20.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.