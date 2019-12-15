You are the owner of this article.
PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo wins four individual titles at Tomah Scramble
PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo wins four individual titles at Tomah Scramble

John Gunderson

Baraboo's John Gunderson (top) wrestles during the 2019 WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Verona.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

The Baraboo High School wrestling team left Tomah High School on Saturday with four titles.

Brandon Jesse, Eli Davidson, Aiden Estes and John Gunderson each won their respective weight classes, leading the Thunderbirds to 377.5 points and a third-place team finish. Lancaster won the event with 420.5 points, followed by Tomah (379.5).

Jesse's 138-pound championship came with a 38-second pin of Lancaster's Matthew Crosby, while Davidson pinned Richland Center's Max Schmidt in 5:13 in the 145-pound championship, Estes pinned Tomah's Thor Lass in 1:31 in the 170-pound championship, and Gunderson won the 182-pound title with a 15-0 technical fall against Westby's Conor Vatland.

The T-Birds will look to improve to 3-0 in Badger North Conference dual action when they host DeForest on Dec. 20.

