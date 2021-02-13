PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson exits with state title in hand

KAUKAUNA — The Baraboo contingent at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling meet knew that the emotional trip home from Kaukauna could go one of two ways.
John Gunderson ensured it would be a joyful ride by rolling through the 182-pound bracket to win his first state title in his final chance.
"I love wrestling and it's fun to get to do it," Gunderson said after stepping off the podium. "I'm glad we had a state tournament, I'm really thankful for all the people that made this happen.
"I'll sleep well."
After taking second at 182 pounds last season, nothing was stopping the Baraboo senior this time around.
"I can't say it enough, for him to put all that hard work in, last year losing the state finals the way he did, that hurt him tremendously," Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said of how Gunderson built himself up to a state-championship level. "And then the pandemic hit and he just turned it on even more than he ever has before."
Gunderson marched through the bracket Saturday, starting with an 8-1 decision over De Pere sophomore Michael Alexander in the quarterfinals.
It was Gunderson's first non-pin of the postseason, as he had pinned all five opponents he faced en route to winning regional and sectional titles. He quickly got back to it in the state semifinals, pinning Kaukauna senior Trevor Stuyvenberg in 1 minute, 33 seconds to reach the title match for the second straight year.
His run ended there in 2020, when he suffered a 9-7 loss to Hartland Arrowhead’s Mason Diel — his only loss the last two seasons — that took a while to get over. The emotions were a complete 180 on Saturday, as Gunderson walked off the mat and hugged his dad, assistant coach Dan Gunderson, after pinning Ashwaubenon senior Connor Ramage in 2:47 to win the eighth individual state wrestling title in Baraboo history.
"I had my mindset that I was going to be really aggressive and try to get a couple takedowns," Gunderson said of how the final played out. "But sometimes it doesn't always work out like my mind wants it to and I just had to sit back and feel him out a little bit. He's very good defensively... I noticed he scores a lot of his points defensively when other people would take bad shots. I'm pretty tough to take down off other people's offense, so I figured if I was going to lose, I'd get scored on on a dumb attack. So I didn't take a shot unless I really set it up and I didn't get a really good setup.
"I'd wanted to get to my two-on-one tilt all week, that's probably my best attack, but he tried fighting it off. He was a shorter, stronger type guy and his leg came up. I have really long arms — a 6-foot-5 wingspan, which is pretty nice — and I was able to barely get my fingertips, pull, curl my fingers up and take it over. It's a move I've done a ton of times and it served me well today."
Bavlnka said Gunderson was able to stay loose throughout a long day that started with 10 a.m. quarterfinals and ended a little before 7 p.m.
"He was talking the whole day, he was loose, he was just in a great place and enjoying the whole day," Bavlnka said of Gunderson's mindset Saturday, when the tournament was cut down from three days to one due to COVID-19. "He had some nerves, but nothing over the top. We were just having a good time — chatting and talking a lot of wrestling. We knew he was in a good place.
"To have him finish his high school journey with a pin in the state finals, that just doesn't happen often. I'll always remember John and everything he's done."
Gunderson, who went 15-0 this season, is just the fourth Thunderbird to win a state title, as six of the championships came from two wrestlers — John Harms from 1985-1987 and Troy Spencer from 1990-1992. With his title secured, Gunderson is Baraboo’s first state wrestling champion since Traenor Spencer won the 130-pound title in 2002. Last season, Gunderson — who is still weighing his options for college — became the first T-Bird since Spencer to wrestle in a state championship match.
"I just look at this tournament, he found a different way to win each match," Bavlnka said of what makes Gunderson so successful. "The first kid, he was able to take him down. He couldn't turn him, but he was able to take him down four times. The second kid he had his way with, and then this last match was pretty defensive and that's how he scored. Going into that second period, he locks up the cradle and ended it that way. It just shows how dynamic of a wrestler he is."
Gunderson's championship caps off a four-year high school career that saw him compile a 111-13 record, lead Baraboo to a share of the 2020 Badger North Conference title and reach state three times — losing his first match at 126 pounds as a freshman before taking second as a junior and first as a senior.
Gunderson's not done yet. He plans to keep his love for wrestling — and his work ethic — for a few more years.
"I'm really excited to wrestle in college, and I get to do that state champion's tournament now, so that will be really cool," Gunderson said prior to dropping down to rep out some pushups as the higher weight classes finished up. "The next level, I'll see what I can do there. I'm really excited.
"When I lose it motivates me a lot, but when I win it motivates me even more. I won a freestyle Greco state title after my freshman year, and I came back after winning and got on a bike right away. It's nice to have something positive to motivate you."