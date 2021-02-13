PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson exits with state title in hand

Bavlnka said Gunderson was able to stay loose throughout a long day that started with 10 a.m. quarterfinals and ended a little before 7 p.m.

"He was talking the whole day, he was loose, he was just in a great place and enjoying the whole day," Bavlnka said of Gunderson's mindset Saturday, when the tournament was cut down from three days to one due to COVID-19. "He had some nerves, but nothing over the top. We were just having a good time — chatting and talking a lot of wrestling. We knew he was in a good place.

"To have him finish his high school journey with a pin in the state finals, that just doesn't happen often. I'll always remember John and everything he's done."

Gunderson, who went 15-0 this season, is just the fourth Thunderbird to win a state title, as six of the championships came from two wrestlers — John Harms from 1985-1987 and Troy Spencer from 1990-1992. With his title secured, Gunderson is Baraboo’s first state wrestling champion since Traenor Spencer won the 130-pound title in 2002. Last season, Gunderson — who is still weighing his options for college — became the first T-Bird since Spencer to wrestle in a state championship match.