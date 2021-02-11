PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson set to take hard work, shifted mindset onto state mat

Love for the sport

Gunderson, who was the 182-pound runner-up at state last season after falling to Hartland Arrowhead’s Mason Diel by a 9-7 decision, has experienced it all through a passion for wrestling that started at 6 years old.

“I was a little, crazy kid, so my dad put me in wrestling and I just got really into it,” Gunderson said of his dad, Dan, who is now an assistant coach with the T-Birds. “I tried soccer, football, all those other things little kids do. Around age 8, I got really into it and then around like seventh grade, I wasn’t having as much fun, because I felt it was all about conditioning and I got away from the technique and the learning, the creative side of it. Eighth grade, I really started working hard. I had a little injury, but I came back from the injury and just fell in love with the sport again. I’ve done probably 5-6,000 hours since then.”

That passion — and those hours — are where Gunderson has distinguished himself since picking up the sport as a kid. Having served as an assistant coach for several years before taking over as Baraboo’s head coach prior to the 2011-12 season, Bavlnka has seen a lot of kids who love to wrestle. It’s rare that that love continues to build as kids age through the system.