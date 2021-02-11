PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson set to take hard work, shifted mindset onto state mat

Wrestling inherently provides an opportunity to lay all your work on the line.
Baraboo High School senior John Gunderson is prepared to do that once again — but not for the last time — during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at Kaukauna High School.
“The hard work is done, so a lot of it is maintenance work and a lot of mental stuff, game planning,” Gunderson said after Tuesday’s training session. “Everything’s important, but nothing’s special. And my season isn’t done after this, I’ll be wrestling all around.”
Gunderson (12-0) has a spring full of high-level wrestling tournaments ahead, as well as deciding where he wants to go to college. However, Saturday will be his final event as a Thunderbird, as the traditional three-day WIAA state tournament has been trimmed down to one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka hopes Gunderson’s day, which will begin with a 182-pound quarterfinal match against De Pere sophomore Michael Alexander (8-4), ends with a sense of accomplishment after the years of hard work he’s put in.
“Having that glory of ‘I put all this work in, I’ve completely dedicated my life up to this and I’ve set high goals, and now I get my hand raised because I’ve achieved that — what I’ve wanted for putting all that hard work in,’” Bavlnka said Tuesday. “I think that’s what makes wrestling such a unique sport. Just the physical grind and the battle against your opponent, and then the battle you have within yourself, is very unique. Day in and day out, always grappling with the training, working out, eating healthy, the pressure you put on yourself to do well, there’s really kind of an internal struggle that you need to sort out upstairs — and then, of course, there’s obviously your opponent. Finding that and getting your hand raised is something I’m sure he’d never forget. But then at the same token, when you put yourself out there, there can be a tremendous amount of hurt too, which John experienced last year.”
Love for the sport
Gunderson, who was the 182-pound runner-up at state last season after falling to Hartland Arrowhead’s Mason Diel by a 9-7 decision, has experienced it all through a passion for wrestling that started at 6 years old.
“I was a little, crazy kid, so my dad put me in wrestling and I just got really into it,” Gunderson said of his dad, Dan, who is now an assistant coach with the T-Birds. “I tried soccer, football, all those other things little kids do. Around age 8, I got really into it and then around like seventh grade, I wasn’t having as much fun, because I felt it was all about conditioning and I got away from the technique and the learning, the creative side of it. Eighth grade, I really started working hard. I had a little injury, but I came back from the injury and just fell in love with the sport again. I’ve done probably 5-6,000 hours since then.”
That passion — and those hours — are where Gunderson has distinguished himself since picking up the sport as a kid. Having served as an assistant coach for several years before taking over as Baraboo’s head coach prior to the 2011-12 season, Bavlnka has seen a lot of kids who love to wrestle. It’s rare that that love continues to build as kids age through the system.
“What I’ve seen a lot with youth kids is, maybe the parents push it, and then maybe the kid does like it. But once they maybe hit middle school and they can start making decisions on their own, they might stick with the sport but not have the intrinsic drive,” Bavlnka said, noting he first took notice of Gunderson at a young age. “I don’t know if it was first grade or whatever, but his dad brought him in to a youth wrestling open mat during the summer, and he’s just kind of wired to be a wrestler. Very competitive, even at that age. Wanting to learn, work hard and grow. You see that with young kids, I’ve seen it a lot, but with John it just kind of kept building. He still has that determination and desire.”
Going to work
Enthusiasm and will power have turned Gunderson into a notoriously hard worker. The work ethic has helped him go from wrestling at 126 pounds as a freshman to 182 pounds today, continually putting on muscle while compiling an 108-13 record throughout his high school career.
“A lot of weighted pullups, a lot of grip work,” Gunderson said of what’s helped him transform his body. “A lot of wrestling is being able to tire out your opponent. Dan Goorsky, our strength and conditioning guy, has us do a lot of high-intensity stuff.
“And then I watch my diet pretty carefully. If I want to come up a couple pounds, I’ll eat some extra chicken. Freshman year, I was 126 at the same height I am now. I was just super skinny. I was weighing like 140, I was just cutting a bunch of weight. But any time you’re cutting weight, you’re wasting time you could be improving on the actual wrestling skills themselves. I just kind of got really into pullups, and even just this year, I was 168 (pounds) Super Bowl Sunday last year, and now I’m weighing around 188.”
It’s not just the physical growth. Gunderson has never settled on his strengths as a wrestler, continually trying to learn and develop on the mat.
“He’s very creative in his approach trying to learn the sport, never getting stagnate,” Bavlnka said. “A lot of wrestlers learn two or three things, and they get really good at them, they get tough, but it only carries them so far. John’s always trying to be creative and learn new things, master that new technique and then move on to the next one.”
Gunderson said all that offseason effort is intended to make him better once it comes time to line up across from an opponent. He tries to follow a philosophy of one of his favorite wrestlers, David Taylor, who became a world champion in 2018.
“He talks about how he wants to get tired in practice, because when he gets tired in practice, he knows that’s how his opponent’s going to feel in a match,” Gunderson said of Taylor. “So I kind of try to exhaust myself as much as possible in practice.”
That has rubbed off in the Baraboo wrestling room, where the T-Birds have developed to the point where they won a share of the Badger North Conference title last year. While COVID-19 shrunk the competition schedule this winter, the T-Birds continued to follow the lead of the seniors.
“As a coach, you can preach, ‘You’ve got to put the extra hours in in the offseason, you’ve got to put the extra hours in in the weight room,’ and they probably hear that a lot from adults. And they might see a kid from another town that’s winning a state title, but they don’t see it firsthand,” Bavlnka said of how someone like John can lift up the underclassmen. “Now they see John, where he did all this extra work and now he’s completely dominating and having all this success. The proof is here.”
Handling adversity
It’s not often Gunderson walks off the mat after losing. His last prep loss outside of the 2020 state finals came at the hands of Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz in the 152-pound sectional semifinals in 2019.
While Gunderson’s lost just four times since his freshman year, he’s dealt with his fair share of adversity. It started as a freshman, when he broke his hand a week before his first state appearance. He wound up getting one match in, suffering an 8-7 first-round loss to Mukwonago’s Lucas Benn in the 126-pound bracket.
He didn’t make it back to state as a sophomore, dealing with a knee injury in a season that ended with the loss to Reetz, who went on to win the 152-pound title last season and become Madison’s first state champion in 27 years.
But Gunderson kept working, developing to the point that he won every match of his junior season by bonus points prior to the final rounds of the state meet.
“His freshman year, he was good on top and on the mat. He wasn’t really solid on his feet, but he’d still find ways to score. But now from his sophomore, junior year to now his senior year, he’s really good on his offensive attack — being able to score on his feet,” Bavlnka said of Gunderson’s development. “His top game’s even gotten better, where he’s turning people and pinning people, and he doesn’t get ridden any more either. In matches when he was a freshman or sophomore going against a high-level kid, he might get ridden out. But now he’s either reversing or getting out right away. Really, his all-around wrestling skill has gone way up.”
While the progression has been clear and consistent, the losses are never fun. Gunderson’s last one — against Diel in the state finals on Feb. 29, 2020 — took a while to get over. It also changed the way he views wrestling.
“It was tough at first, my identity was kind of wrapped up in my wrestling,” Gunderson said of his mindset after his runner-up finish. “My sophomore year training, I was going seven hours a day, every day, seven days a week, all summer... And then junior year, I was going just as hard, a little shorter but more intense workouts.
“But that was kind of all I had. So after that loss, I had been pretty dominant but that tough.”
Following the 2020 state meet, Gunderson’s arms went numb while his body was shaky and he struggled to sleep for a day or so. With everyone he felt physically and mentally, he decided he had to find something outside of wrestling.
“It was rough, but I think my identity was in there and it was what defined me. That can’t be the way it is,” Gunderson said. “Wrestling isn’t what defines me, even my friends aren’t what defines me, what defines me is my faith in Christ. Now it’s like, when I get on the mat, either way, Jesus loves me and I’m wrestling for a bigger reason than myself.”
Final go-around
The adversity didn’t leave for Gunderson’s senior season. COVID-19 struck just a couple weeks after the 2020 state meet, temporarily shutting down wrestling events and gyms.
After a brief stretch where he just ran and lifted, Gunderson got back on the mat, teaming up with classmate Brandon Jesse to prepare for their final season of high school wrestling, as well as to keep building for their college careers.
“Talon Pichler, a guy on our team, his dad has a club that’s like 10 minutes from my house, 15 from Brandon’s house, so I got in the room a lot with him — probably 800 hours this summer,” Gunderson said of the 2020 offseason. “Just getting any wrestling I can. It’s good to get better, but I just enjoy doing it too. Brandon’s our 145, so I try not to use my strength on him, otherwise I’m not really getting any better. When you’re going quickness against quickness with a guy like that, you’ve got to pick up some technical things.”
Even with COVID-19 shutting down certain modes of training, Bavlnka never had to worry about Jesse and Gunderson being prepared.
“Anytime he’s faced adversity, if it’s been injuries, tough losses and now COVID, he’s always faced that adversity head on and used it as a positive to even train and work harder,” Bavlnka said. “With COVID, obviously wrestling’s kind of a hard thing to do, but there were private tournaments. There wasn’t a lot of them, so the kids that were going to them were elite. John got into that mix and he got probably 40-50 matches in that were all at an elite level.
“In a sense, I think it almost benefitted him because he didn’t know if he was going to have a season. Him and Dan said, ‘Well we’re going to create our own season just in case it gets canceled.’ He took advantage of that.”
Gunderson came back ready to go when the WIAA season officially started in late November. It’s been relatively smooth sailing all winter, as he’s won all 12 of his matches, including a regional and sectional run that’s seen him secure five pins in a total of 4 minutes, 37 seconds.
If Gunderson gets by Alexander on Saturday, Muskego’s Evan Huckstorf (16-2) or Kaukauna’s Trevor Stuyvenberg (16-2) will be waiting in the semifinals. The top half of the bracket is made up of Ashwaubenon’s Connor Ramage (15-0), Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker (7-3), West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola (16-0) and Westosha Central’s Jacob Seward (13-1).
“We’ve looked at some film, but I’ve learned that you don’t ever want to change your style of what John’s done to get to this point. He needs to be the aggressor,” Bavlnka said. “He needs to kind of impose his will onto them and I think he’ll be just fine. It’s good to see what they do just to kind of have a heads up. It helps, but really we don’t want to change John’s approach of what he’s done to this point. ... I feel good about Saturday, but the state tournament... it’s a war. You’re on a big stage and they’re all high-level kids. Anything can happen.”
And whatever happens, Gunderson knows there’s a lot more wrestling ahead of him.
“It depends on what school I want to go to,” he said of his timeframe for choosing a college. “Brandon Jesse’s going to Loras (College in Dubuque, Iowa) and if I go there I could be roommates with him, which would be pretty cool. Augsburg is pretty tough, they’re a great Division III school. And it’d also be cool to win a Division I national title. I’ve got a long ways to go before I get there, but I feel like I have a high ceiling. I wouldn’t consider myself super raw, but other people would. I’m strong, but I could get stronger. I know a lot about wrestling, but I could learn a lot more. And I do love freestyle, so I feel like that Division I level would prepare my for any Olympic wrestling if I can get there.”