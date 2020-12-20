PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Gunderson hit 100-win mark in victory over Portage

Brandon Jesse and John Gunderson have been side by side for years.
The Baraboo seniors won their first varsity matches during a Dec. 1, 2017 dual-meet win over DeForest. They climbed the WIAA state podium for the first time last February. And on Saturday, they each won their 100th career varsity match in Baraboo's 55-16 home dual-meet win over Portage.
"They both hit the 100-win mark, which is really impressive to do this early in your senior season," Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said of Jesse and Gunderson, who have each been to state in two of their first three seasons. "And obviously it would have happened a lot earlier in a normal year. In a typical season, cripes, they probably would have ended their career with 140 wins. I think the record is 144 or something like that, so they would have been right there knocking on that door.
"The thing about both of them is they put a lot of time into youth — they've been wrestling since they were probably 7 years old. But then when they got into high school, they kicked it into an even higher gear. They work hard during the season, but they're training year-round in terms of lifting and conditioning, and finding opportunities to wrestle, which is what I think puts them at an elite level."
Gunderson got it done first, as the dual meet started with the 195-pound match. Gunderson, who went 36-1 last year and took second in the state at 182 pounds, pinned Portage's Anthony Trujillo in 1 minutes, 16 seconds.
"With John, he's battled injuries throughout his career ... His winning percentage is right up there with the best ever," Bavlnka said of Gunderson. "He's a man among boys."
Jesse, who went 40-9 and took fifth in the state at 138 pounds last year, joined Gunderson at 100 wins when he pinned Seth Williams in 4:38 in the 152-pound match. Jesse and Gunderson, who helped lead Baraboo to a share of the Badger North Conference title last year, stayed invested with their teammates' matches throughout the ay.
"I think they're just good kids," Bavlnka said of how they've developed as leaders. "They care about people, they go about their business, they work hard and they're really positive with the other kids. They're definitely role models by example, but they're also willing to give advise and lead in a positive way."
Bavlnka has also seen the seniors' hardworking mindset rub off on the underclassmen, including Connor Goorsky. The sophomore continued to show his improvement with Saturday's 13-1 major decision over David Williams at 132 pounds.
"Connor Goorsky started wrestling his eighth-grade year, and last year as a freshman he was about .500," Bavlnka said. "Now, he's one of our top kids and he spent a lot of time on the mat in the offseason training and getting into the sport. I think he's seen those older guys do that... and it's not an easily thing to do. It's a lot of self-inflicted suffering to get really good. Wrestling's not a sport where you can just go out and have fun with it. It's a grind."
Senior Carter Stapleton and sophomore Luke Statz have showed that same work ethic while frequently facing off against each other in practice. On Saturday, Stapleton (160 pounds) pinned Luke Paulson in 1:18 before Statz (182) capped the varsity meet by pinning Portage's Christian Erickson in 1:40.
"Carter's been doing a nice job since the get-go," Bavlnka said. "As a senior, in terms of practice, he's really intense in terms of the live wrestling. He takes it really serious; he's a competitor. And he's been wrestling with Luke Statz, who's a sophomore and missed all of last year with an injury. He's come in this year and done great. I think a lot of that has been wrestling with Carter, because Luke's a competitive kid, too."
Baraboo's remaining wins came with Bronson Schultz's 9-3 decision over James Anderson at 220 pounds; Vincent Tikkanen's 6-5 overtime win over Emerson Pease at 138 pounds; Talon Pichler's 2-1 decision over Garret Crawford at 145 pounds; and Portage forfeiting to Oscar Ramirez (106), Luke Turkington (113) and Jacob Gaffney (126).
"I thought we wrestled great," Bavlnka said. "Just our intensity and that real competitive edge that we've showed. Not having a lot of opportunity to compete, we're just maximizing every opportunity we do have. I thought our conditioning was really good, we were good in the third period and it went well."
Portage picked up three wins on the day, including a pair of pins. Hayden Steinle notched a 1:10 pin of Michael Byl at 285 pounds, while Spencer Andrews added a 3:24 pin of Braylon Owen at 170 pounds. Riley Hibner (120) added a 9-0 major decision over Alexis Winecke.
Saturday was the first loss of the year for the Warriors, who had started the season with back-to-back dual wins over Beaver Dam. They'll look to get back on track when they host Fort Atkinson on Dec. 29.
Baraboo, which is off to a 2-1 start, will host rival Sauk Prairie on Dec. 29. In a year of limited meets due to COVID-19, the T-Birds are also trying to get as much as they can out of every training session.
"The kids are able to come in and work hard every day from 3:30-5:30 during the week," Bavlnka said. "I think they're really enjoying that.
"Everyone's grateful for the opportunity to wrestle this year."
