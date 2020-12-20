PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo's Jesse, Gunderson hit 100-win mark in victory over Portage

Brandon Jesse and John Gunderson have been side by side for years.

The Baraboo seniors won their first varsity matches during a Dec. 1, 2017 dual-meet win over DeForest. They climbed the WIAA state podium for the first time last February. And on Saturday, they each won their 100th career varsity match in Baraboo's 55-16 home dual-meet win over Portage.

"They both hit the 100-win mark, which is really impressive to do this early in your senior season," Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said of Jesse and Gunderson, who have each been to state in two of their first three seasons. "And obviously it would have happened a lot earlier in a normal year. In a typical season, cripes, they probably would have ended their career with 140 wins. I think the record is 144 or something like that, so they would have been right there knocking on that door.

"The thing about both of them is they put a lot of time into youth — they've been wrestling since they were probably 7 years old. But then when they got into high school, they kicked it into an even higher gear. They work hard during the season, but they're training year-round in terms of lifting and conditioning, and finding opportunities to wrestle, which is what I think puts them at an elite level."