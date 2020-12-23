PREP WRESTLING: Five area wrestlers ranked by Wisconsin Wrestling Online

Baraboo seniors John Gunderson and Brandon Jesse lead a group of five area individuals in Wisconsin Wrestling Online's weekly prep wrestling rankings.

Gunderson, who took second in the state at 182 pounds last season, is currently ranked atop the Division 1 182-pound weight class.

Jesse, who joined Gunderson in hitting the 100-win mark last weekend, is ranked fourth at 145 pounds. Brookfield East senior Connor Thorpe is ranked first.

A pair of Sauk Prairie wrestlers are also ranked in Division 1. Junior Colton Uselman is ranked ninth at 113 pounds, while sophomore Nolan Vils earned honorable mention recognition at 220 pounds. Elkhorn junior Joey Showalter and Stoughton senior Brooks Empey are ranked first at 113 and 220 pounds, respectively.

Nick Coplien is Reedsburg's lone representative in this week's rankings. The senior is a Division 1 honorable mention pick at 152 pounds, a weight class led by Hartland Arrowhead junior Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Stoughton is the top-ranked team in Division 1. The Vikings are followed by Kaukauna, Mukwonago, Hartland Arrowhead, Holmen, Neenah, Marshfield, Slinger, Burlington and Hudson.