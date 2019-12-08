The Baraboo High School wrestling team took fourth out of 12 teams at Saturday's Howard-Manley Duals in East Troy.
The Thunderbirds notched a 53-28 win over Kenosha Indian Trail, a 43-22 win over the JV All-Stars, a 46-27 win over Union Grove and a 56-17 win over East Troy. Mukwonago won the title with a 48-31 win over Waterford in the championship match.
You have free articles remaining.
The T-Birds, who opened the season with Friday's 41-33 Badger North Conference win at Waunakee, had five wrestlers go unbeaten Saturday. Junior Brandon Jesse was perfect in the 138-pound weight class, while Aiden Estes, Noah Langeberg, John Gunderson and Ben Florencio also finished 5-0.
Baraboo will host a Badger North Conference dual against Beaver Dam on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)