MADISON — The Baraboo prep girls volleyball team took its season as far as it could.
But the 11th-seeded Thunderbirds couldn’t overcome an early two-set deficit in a 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13 loss at sixth-seeded Madison Memorial in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match.
“Man, that was good volleyball,” first-year Baraboo head coach Mandy Brice said. “I’m so proud of them for coming together and fighting so hard. It was just point for point for point, and they came out on the winning end.”
After a dominant opening set by Memorial, the competition really started in set two, when the teams went back and forth before the Spartans scored eight of the final 11 points. After a kill by Baraboo’s Kapriece Tollaksen tied the set at 17, the T-Birids made a service area and Lydia Helle notched back-to-back kills to give Memorial a 20-17 advantage. After a pair of Baraboo miscues, Lauren Wolter’s ace on the back line gave the Spartans a 23-17 lead. An illegal Memorial hit ended the five-point run, but it didn’t end the momentum, as the Spartans claimed a 25-20 win on a Helle ace.
“We started off definitely slow the first two sets,” Brice said. “I just couldn’t believe that we were going to end the season like that. Then all of a sudden they got it together and they looked like a really good team in the third set.”
Tollaksen and Emma Crary opened the set with back-to-back kills, but the T-Birds quickly found themselves with a two-point deficit they couldn’t erase.
After tying it a number of times, the T-Birds got over the hum when a McKenzie Gruner kill gave them a 15-14 lead. The teams continued to trade point until Maia Johnson’s ace gave the Spartans an 18-16 advantage.
Baraboo took control with a four-point run that included kills by Crary and Tollaksen kills that stretched the lead to 24-19. Memorial scored a couple points before hitting it out to give Baraboo a 25-21 win.
“I was like ‘alright, those are my girls, that’s what I know they can do,’” Brice said of the third set. “When we have options we are a whole different team. We have an incredible offense when we can pass the ball, and that makes or breaks our games. Going into next season, serve receive is something we have to work so hard on.”
The momentum grew in the fourth. The T-Birds briefly trailed, digging a 9-6 hole after a Johnson ace, but Gruner got them going with a tip kill and a service run that ended with several aces, a Tollaksen Kill and a 10-point run that gave them a 16-9 lead. They never gave it up, as a Gruner kill ended the set at 25-14 and forced a fifth and final set.
“It was neck and neck and that seemed to inspire them and really lit a fire,” Brice said. “It was great volleyball. I wish I could see more of that sometimes, instead of the lulls we can get in.”
The Spartans came out firing in the fifth set, as back-to-back Helle kills gave them a 4-0 lead. The T-Birds weathered the storm, as Jordan Buelow ended the run a kill, then served an ace to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The T-Birds eventually tied it at 6 after a Gruner block, then took a 7-6 lead on a Kylie Sprecher kill. The T-Birds opened up a 12-9 lead before the Spartans rallied. Memorial scored four straight points to take a lead, then hit it out of bounds to tie the set at 2.
Memorial scored the final two points, including Johnson’s match-winning kill.
