ROUNDUP: Baraboo volleyball sweeps Monroe; Sauk Prairie soccer blanks Reedsburg

The Eagles (3-3) led for 70 of the 80 minutes thanks to Quinn Baier assisting Drescher for a goal in the 10th minute. The duo switched roles two minutes later, with Drescher feeding Baier to give Sauk Prairie a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles added a pair of second-half insurance goals, with Drescher scoring in the 42nd minute and Elliot Carlson finding the back of the net in the 52nd.

Ellis Kirner made one save to notch his third shutout of the year. The Eagles have shut out all three teams they've beat this season, while being held scoreless in all of their losses.

Sauk Prairie, which is ranked ninth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Associations, will compete in a tournament this weekend at Woodside Sports Complex.

Reedsburg (3-3) has traded wins and losses all year, and will return to action Tuesday at Watertown.

Baraboo 6, Portage/Poynette 0

Baraboo remained unbeaten with a 6-0 win at Portage/Poynette on Thursday.

The T-Birds (3-0-2) will host a weekend invitational at Woodside Sports Complex.

GIRLS TENNIS

Edgewood 4, Sauk Prairie 3