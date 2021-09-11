Sauk Prairie, Baraboo finish 2nd, 3rd at Baraboo Relays

The Sauk Prairie and Baraboo high school girls swim teams finished second and third, respectively, in the four-team Baraboo Relays on Saturday.

The Eagles scored 166 points to edge out Baraboo (152), while Monona Grove (248) ran away with the meet and Onalaska-Holmen-Aquinas/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (108) took fourth.

Sauk Prairie's lone win of the day came in the 300-yard butterfly relay, where Kassandra Miller, Riley Talmage, Kaylee Oleson and Savannah Acker touched the wall in 3:01.08 to narrowly beat Monona Grove (3:01.16).

Talmage, Ashley Pape, Oleson and Ava Flanagan added a second-place finish in the 8-by-25 medley relay (1:55.02), while Oleson, Pape, Miller and Acker took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.02), and Pape, Miller, Talmage and Acker took second in the 500 freestyle relay (4:58.20).

Baraboo took home a trio of first-place finishes. Anna Balfanz, Natalie Gneiser, Bailey Sersland and Karlie Wegner won a close one. The quartet's 200 medley relay time of 1:57.19 was just enough to top Monona Grove (1:57.31).

Isabella Stout, Gneiser, Ella Lohr and McKenzie Stute claimed the 300 breaststroke relay (3:25.29), while Lohr, Sersland, Gneiser and Stute won the 200 IM broken relay (1:55.18)