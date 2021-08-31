Sauk Prairie tennis claims 5-2 dual win at Baraboo

The Sauk Prairie girls' tennis team traveled to Baraboo and took home a 5-2 Badger Conference win on Tuesday.

The Eagles went the distance to win at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. Devin O'Connor got it done at No. 2 singles, pulling out a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 win over Baraboo's Claire Bildsten.

At No. 2 doubles, Lexi Chrisler and Avery Leigh closed strong to claim a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win over Alice Davies and Annie Langkamp.

The other three Sauk Prairie wins came in straight sets, with Quinlyn Mack earning a 6-2, 6-3 win over Maggie Cleary; Ava Andres a 6-4, 6-0 win over Eva Huffaker; and Molly Diske and Ally Shelton a 6-4, 6-4 win over Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel.

Baraboo earned one singles win and one doubles win. Emily Finnegan got it done at No. 4 singles, claiming a 7-5, 6-2 win over Emilia Pape. Baraboo's No. 1 doubles duo of Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie overcame a slow start to earn a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Lauren Frey and Faith Holler.