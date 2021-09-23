Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps Baraboo to stay unbeaten in Badger West

The Baraboo volleyball team nearly took a set off the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's second-ranked team in Division 2 on Thursday.
But Sauk Prairie had enough to get it done, coming back to win a close first set en route to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 Badger West Conference win over Baraboo in Prairie du Sac.
“Other hitters have really stepped up their games and seem to want to hit harder and faster every day," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen, who won her 698th career match on Thursday, said of her team earlier this week. "Our defensive game has also improved greatly with more solid play in the back row and great court sense and anticipation. This whole team is very talented. Everyone challenges each other, so practice scrimmages are very exciting and challenging as well.”
Despite being swept, the visiting Thunderbirds (21-14, 3-5 Badger West) came out and competed against a team that they’d already lost to three times this season in invitational and quadrangular play. Baraboo made a run at winning its first set in the series Thursday.
The T-Birds led for a majority of the opening set. They took a 6-5 lead on back-to-back Jaydnn Gruner kills that ignited a 4-0 run that was capped with a McKenzie Gruner ace. But the Eagles never let the set get away from them, always staying within three points while the Gruners' kept Baraboo in front.
Two McKenzie Gruner kills helped the T-Birds open up a 19-16 advantage, their last three-point lead of the night. Kaya Wilson turned the momentum in Sauk Prairie’s favor with a kill that cut the deficit to 19-17. Baraboo hit two straight balls into the net and the match was tied at 19. The Eagles (26-2, 7-0) rode that momentum to a 6-0 run, taking a 22-20 lead on an Alia Schlimgen ace and an Anni Braund kill.
Baraboo briefly pulled within 22-21 before Sauk Prairie's Alexis Klemm closed the first set out. The junior followed up a block with back-to-back aces to cap off the 25-21 win.
The Eagles were fairly comfortable the rest of the night. They scored the first four points of the second set and led by at least three points for most of the set, which Wright State recruit Aida Shadewald capped with a kill and back-to-back aces for a 25-16 win.
It was a similar story in set three, as the Eagles scored the first three points and never trailed. They took complete control with an 8-0 run that stretched a 4-4 tie into a comfortable 12-4 lead that they never gave up.
The Eagles, who lost their first matches of the season last weekend at the Charger Challenge in Milwaukee, remained unbeaten in the Badger West to set up Tuesday’s showdown with Madison Edgewood (18-5, 7-0). The teams have yet to meet this season, while the Crusaders are ranked fourth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. The teams are tied atop the Badger West Conference, both undefeated through the halfway point of league play.
“The first month of the season has been amazing,” Alia Schlimgen, a senior libero, said earlier this week. “You can just tell in the gym at practices that everyone has a purpose and we are all in to be the best we can be this season. We have started our play really well and I am so excited for our upcoming matches to really put us to the test.”
“The team is strong and very talented,” Amy Schlimgen said. “We’ve had some great moments and had some fun thus far. Of course, we strive to keep improving every day. The girls hold themselves accountable and have very high goals."
Baraboo is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s invitational at Monona Grove.