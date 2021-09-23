Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps Baraboo to stay unbeaten in Badger West

Two McKenzie Gruner kills helped the T-Birds open up a 19-16 advantage, their last three-point lead of the night. Kaya Wilson turned the momentum in Sauk Prairie’s favor with a kill that cut the deficit to 19-17. Baraboo hit two straight balls into the net and the match was tied at 19. The Eagles (26-2, 7-0) rode that momentum to a 6-0 run, taking a 22-20 lead on an Alia Schlimgen ace and an Anni Braund kill.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo briefly pulled within 22-21 before Sauk Prairie's Alexis Klemm closed the first set out. The junior followed up a block with back-to-back aces to cap off the 25-21 win.

The Eagles were fairly comfortable the rest of the night. They scored the first four points of the second set and led by at least three points for most of the set, which Wright State recruit Aida Shadewald capped with a kill and back-to-back aces for a 25-16 win.

It was a similar story in set three, as the Eagles scored the first three points and never trailed. They took complete control with an 8-0 run that stretched a 4-4 tie into a comfortable 12-4 lead that they never gave up.