Schlender, Johnson lead Baraboo, Reedsburg golf to 3rd-place finishes
PREP GIRLS GOLF

Sadie Schlender

Baraboo's Sadie Schlender watches her tee shot on the second hole while playing in the 2020 Portage Invitational at Portage Country Club.

 CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS ARCHIVES

The Baraboo and Reedsburg high school girls golf teams each shot their way to third-place finishes on Wednesday.

Baraboo took third in a nine-team invitational at River Run Golf Course in Sparta. The Thunderbirds shot a 373 at the Joanie O Invitational, trailing Tomah (328) and Onalaska (364) while Holmen (394), Osseo-Fairchild (42), Mount Horeb (429), Wisconsin Dells (430), Sparta (509) and La Crosse Central/Logan (516) rounded out the event.

Only a trio of Tomah golfers finished ahead of Baraboo's Sadie Schlender, who shot an 87 on the par-72 course to tie Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi for fourth place.

Tomah's Sophie Pokela (77), Brin Neumann (78) and Amelia Zingler (81) paced the 66-player field.

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison carded a 92 to tie Onalaska's Lily Tobert and Maddie Ewers for seventh place; Meg Turkington took 12th with a 96; Kayla Capener tied for 17th with a 98; and Gaby Jurvelin tied for 36th with a 113.

Reedsburg used a team score of 365 to place third at The Meadows at Sixmile Creek in Waunakee.

Waunakee won the title with a 336, followed by Hartland Arrowhead (339). 

Ashleigh Johnson paced Reedsburg with an 81 on the par-72 course. Elizabeth Carey added a 91, Madison Monte a 96, Grace Benish a 97, Lily McPherson a 103 and Sienna Gronley a 115.

