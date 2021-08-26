Schlender, Johnson lead Baraboo, Reedsburg golf to 3rd-place finishes

The Baraboo and Reedsburg high school girls golf teams each shot their way to third-place finishes on Wednesday.

Baraboo took third in a nine-team invitational at River Run Golf Course in Sparta. The Thunderbirds shot a 373 at the Joanie O Invitational, trailing Tomah (328) and Onalaska (364) while Holmen (394), Osseo-Fairchild (42), Mount Horeb (429), Wisconsin Dells (430), Sparta (509) and La Crosse Central/Logan (516) rounded out the event.

Only a trio of Tomah golfers finished ahead of Baraboo's Sadie Schlender, who shot an 87 on the par-72 course to tie Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi for fourth place.

Tomah's Sophie Pokela (77), Brin Neumann (78) and Amelia Zingler (81) paced the 66-player field.

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison carded a 92 to tie Onalaska's Lily Tobert and Maddie Ewers for seventh place; Meg Turkington took 12th with a 96; Kayla Capener tied for 17th with a 98; and Gaby Jurvelin tied for 36th with a 113.

Reedsburg used a team score of 365 to place third at The Meadows at Sixmile Creek in Waunakee.

Waunakee won the title with a 336, followed by Hartland Arrowhead (339).

Ashleigh Johnson paced Reedsburg with an 81 on the par-72 course. Elizabeth Carey added a 91, Madison Monte a 96, Grace Benish a 97, Lily McPherson a 103 and Sienna Gronley a 115.