The Baraboo 17U youth softball team has come out on fire since a nine-day break around the Fourth of July.
Baraboo is averaging 9.0 runs per game in three games since returning to the diamond, including using an eight-run fourth inning in Friday's 12-2 rout of Pewaukee on the opening day of the Thunder Classic in Baraboo.
The Thunder were all over the basepaths, but it was Emma Crary who got them off to a fast start. The pitcher sat Pewaukee down in order in the top of the first inning to get Baraboo to the plate.
The Thunder struck immediately. Caroline Lewison and Paige Lewison hit back-to-back singles, eventually putting runners at second and third base with two outs.
The Predators had a chance to get out of the inning, but Maggie Cleary's popup to shortstop was dropped and Caroline Lewison came around to get Baraboo on the scoreboard. Macy Henry walked to load the bases, then Kylie Sprecher hit a two-run single to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead after an inning of play.
Pewaukee rallied in the top of the second, benefiting from a couple defensive miscues to cut the deficit to 3-1. Crary limited the damage, getting a strikeout to strand runners at second and third.
The Thunder also got out of the third inning with a nice defensive play. An error gave the Predators a runner on first with one out before Sprecher, playing first base, caught a line drive and ran to the base for the double play.
Baraboo mounted a two-out rally in the bottom of the third. Henry singled and Sprecher beat out an infield single to put a pair of runners on for Kirstyn Mathis. The catcher hit an infield single, and a throwing error allowed Henry to score. Sprecher was thrown out at home on the same play, keeping Pewaukee within 4-1.
The Predators pulled a run closer in the fourth, as an errant Baraboo throw went into the dugout and allowed a run to score.
Baraboo responded by putting the game away in the bottom of the fourth. Crary drew a leadoff walk and Caroline Lewison singled to get it started. Paige Lewison's single brought home pinch runner Aubrey Penberthy, while Caroline and Paige Lewison both eventually scored on wild pitches to give the Thunder a 7-2 lead.
The floodgates opened from there. Addie Filus, Cleary and Henry drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Sprecher hit into a fielder's choice, with Pewaukee forcing Filus out at home.
But Baraboo put together another two-out rally, starting when Mathis singled to bring home Cleary and Henry. Crary followed with a two-run double, then Tenley Scott ended the game with an RBI single as Baraboo won by the 10-run rule.
The host Thunder, who received a first-round bye, will return to Pierce Park at 8 a.m. Saturday to face Poynette, which is coming off wins over Reedsburg and Mad City.
