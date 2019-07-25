The Baraboo Thunder U17 summer softball team put a bow on its season Wednesday night.
The host Thunder notched a 10-6 win over Reedsburg to finish the year with a 13-13-2 record.
Baraboo jumped on Reedsburg immediately, as Tenley Scott and Lanie Koppie led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back walks. Caroline Lewison put runners at first and third base when she hit into a fielder's choice, then the Thunder scored the first run of the night when Paige Lewison reached on an error as Scott scored.
Maggie Cleary also hit into an error to make it 2-0 Baraboo. Macy Henry followed with a walk, while Paige Lewison scored on a wild pitch to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead after an inning.
Caroline Lewison was in control in the circle, pitching three shutout innings while tallying three strikeouts and allowing just one hit.
Emma Crary came on in relief and threw a scoreless fourth inning, including two strikeouts, then the Thunder came back and put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Paige Lewison singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth, then Cleary doubled to right fight to put two runners on with no outs. Lewison scored on a passed ball, then Henry drove Cleary in with an RBI groundout that gave Baraboo a 5-0 advantage.
The Reedsburg bats woke up in the fifth. Jordann Meinhardt provided the big blast, hitting a one-out double to score Renee Tourdot and Mikellah Bormett. Karly Elder eventually brought Meinhardt home with a double to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Baraboo stranded runners at second and third in the bottom of the fifth, then Emma Rockweiler scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth to pull Reedsburg within 5-4.
The Thunder regained a comfortable cushion with a five-run sixth. Scott led off with a double, coming around to score on a Koppie single. Paige Lewison added an RBI double, while Cleary hit an RBI triple and Kylie Sprecher hit a two-run single to give Baraboo a 10-4 lead.
Meinhardt drove in two runs for Reedsburg with a two-out single in the seventh before Koppie induced a groundout to secure the win.
Koppie allowed three hits and two earned runs in two innings. Crary collected three strikeouts while allowing five hits and three earned runs in two innings.
