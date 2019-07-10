The Baraboo U17 youth softball team is playing at a high level entering its home tournament this weekend.
The Thunder swept the Mad City Panic on Wednesday night at Pierce Park in Baraboo, notching 5-1 and 10-2 wins to give them momentum entering this weekend’s Thunder Classic.
Baraboo wasted no time getting going in the opening game. Caroline Lewison led off the bottom of the first inning with an infield single, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a Paige Lewison groundout. Maggie Cleary drove in the first run of the night with an RBI single that gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead after an inning of play.
Mad City drew even in the top of the second, then both teams went down in order in the third.
Baraboo took the lead for good in the fourth. Cleary singled, Kylie Sprecher reached on an infield choice and Kirstyn Mathis walked to load the bases with no outs. Emma Crary brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Lanie Koppie had an RBI groundout and Sadie Schlender added an RBI single to give the Thunder a 4-1 lead.
Baraboo added an insurance run in the fifth. Sprecher and Mathis hit back-to-back two-out singles, then Cleary singled to plate Sprecher for the final run of the opener.
Crary was in control on the mound throughout. The soon-to-be Baraboo junior allowed just four hits and one run in six innings.
All seven of Baraboo’s Game 1 hits were singles. Cleary led the way, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Baraboo didn’t slow down in the nightcap, as the teams played two six-inning games.
The first two Thunder players to step in the batter’s box came around to score. Addie Filus led off with a walk, while Caroline Lewison singled to set the table for Paige Lewison, her cousin. The outfielder hit a two-run double to right field to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead.
Pitcher Caroline Lewison kept the lead there, tallying five strikeouts while allowing five hits in five scoreless innings of work.
The Thunder took control with five runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth, then Koppie closed it out by pitching the bottom of the sixth.
The Baraboo bats broke loose in Game 2, as Cleary tripled while Filus, Macy Henry and Paige Lewison each doubled in the win. The Thunder finished with eight hits, as Caroline Lewison and Tenley Scott each went 2-for-3, and Paige Lewison went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Thunder will open this weekend’s three-day tournament — their second home event of the summer — with a bye. They’ll take the field at 12 p.m. Friday to face the winner of the game between the Pewaukee Predators and the Kenosha Sting.
