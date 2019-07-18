The Baraboo Thunder U16 summer softball team was swept in Wednesday's doubleheader at Sun Prairie.
The Thunder suffered a 7-1 loss in the opener and a 9-8 loss in the nightcap, losing both five-inning games to drop their record to 10-12-1 on the season.
Baraboo trailed throughout the opening game, as Sun Prairie scored a run in the first inning and two runs in the second before putting the game away with a four-run fourth.
The Thunder avoided the shutout in the fifth inning, a rally that started with Aubrey Penberthy's leadoff single. Tenley Scott followed with a double that advanced Penberthy to third base, allowing her to score on a wild pitch. Sadie Schlender walked, but Sun Prairie stranded a pair of Thunder on base to wrap up the opening game.
Scott had half of Baraboo's four hits, going 2-for-2 with two doubles while Penberthy went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run, and Caroline Lewison went 1-for-2. Emma Crary pitched all four innings for Baraboo, striking out four while giving up five earned runs.
The teams went back and forth throughout Game 2, with Baraboo leading much of the night before Sun Prairie rallied with a three-run fifth.
Baraboo pitcher Caroline Lewison sat Sun Prairie down in order in the top of the first inning, then the Thunder went out and put a run on the board. Scott led off the bottom of the first with a walk, moved to second on a passed ball and came around to score on Paige Lewison's RBI single.
Both teams scored a run in the second inning, with Baraboo's coming when Kirstyn Mathis hit into an error that allowed Macy Henry to score.
Sun Prairie took its first lead of Game 2 with a four-run third inning, opening up a 5-2 advantage.
The Thunder matched it, putting up four runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Crary and Scott singled, standing at first and second base when Baraboo's two-out rally started. Paige Lewison hit a two-run triple, then Addie Filus followed with a triple of her own to tie the game at 5. Filus eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Baraboo a 6-5 lead.
Sun Prairie drew even once again, only for Baraboo to retake control with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Maggie Cleary and Henry each reached on errors to get the inning started, then Penberthy came through with a two-out, two-run single to center field that gave the Thunder an 8-6 lead.
It didn't last, as Sun Prairie took the lead for good with a three-run fifth. Baraboo threatened in the bottom of the fifth, as Scott doubled but was eventually stranded at third base as Sun Prairie hung on.
Caroline Lewison pitched all five innings for Baraboo, tallying four strikeouts while giving up eight hits and seven earned runs.
Paige Lewison went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, leading a Baraboo team that finished with seven hits. Scott went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored — going 4-for-4 with three doubles, a walk and a run on the day.
The Thunder will be back in Sun Prairie this weekend for their final tournament of the year, which will start when Baraboo takes on the Mad City Crush at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
