Baraboo’s high school softball players have got a lot of innings in since the prep season started in March.
The growth showed this weekend, as the Baraboo Thunder U17 summer softball team took second place at the Thunder Classic.
“The kids played really well,” said Thunder coach Dan Lewison, who also coached Baraboo’s varsity team this spring. “We’ve continued to get better, and we’re learning a lot.
“Our kids are just getting better every week. I’m super proud of them.”
Baraboo went 3-2 during the three-day tournament at Pierce Park in Baraboo, Both losses came at the hands of the Rock River Stix, including in the championship game, when a three-run first inning sparked the Stix to a 5-2 win.
“If we cleaned a couple things up, we win 2-1,” Lewison said of the first inning, which included a couple Baraboo errors. “It was just a little rough there starting.
“That Stix team is a U18 and they’ve got kids from all over. ... They’re just solid; they don’t make mistakes. And when we made mistakes, they made us pay for them.”
Baraboo quickly cut into the three-run deficit, as Maggie Cleary led off the second inning with a walk before coming around to score on Tenley Scott’s single.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning. Cleary got the rally started again for the Thunder, doubling to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Scott, who went 2-for-3, added a single, allowing Cleary to score on Kylie Sprecher’s RBI groundout to the right side of the infield.
Rock River got the run back in the top of the fifth inning, then Julia Ball pitched three straight scoreless innings to secure the win.
The Thunder threatened multiple times, including when Addie Filus doubled with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Caroline Lewison singled, but Filus was thrown out at home.
Ball worked around a Macy Henry single in the bottom of the sixth, then got out of a jam when Emma Crary and Aria Schindler hit back-to-back infield singles in the seventh. Ball got the next three batters out, stranding runners at second and third base as Baraboo settled for the second-place trophy.
Caroline Lewison pitched a complete game for Baraboo, tallying five strikeouts while giving up seven hits and one earned run in seven innings. Lewison and Crary combined to give up just 19 total runs in five games this weekend.
“Our pitching’s outstanding right now,” said Dan Lewison, Caroline’s father. “Emma and Caroline are both pitching just lights out.”
Crary got the start in the first game against the Stix, a 2-0 Rock River win Saturday afternoon. Crary had six strikeouts while giving up just five hits and one earned run in seven innings. Ball allowed six hits in a complete-game shutout for the Stix.
The Thunder bounced back with a seven-run first inning in Sunday morning’s 9-5 win over Poynette, earning their way back into the championship game for a rematch against Rock River. Cleary went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win over Poynette, while Henry went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs, and Kirstyn Mathis and Crary each went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Baraboo opened the weekend with Friday’s 12-2 win over Pewaukee and Saturday’s 7-5 win over Poynette.
“The last two weeks, we’ve pitched a lot better and we’ve cut our strikeouts down,” Dan Lewison said. “That combination has been fantastic. Watching them get better and getting the concepts we’ve been talking about... just putting the ball in play and making the other team make plays. We’ve started to do that more and our games have been more competitive.”
The Thunder, who improved to 10-10-1 on the season, will close out their tournament schedule at Sun Prairie next weekend.
“It’s a super young group,” Lewison said. “Everyone on this team is going to be a factor next year in our (high school) program — with the exception of Addie (Filus), who’s graduated. It’s a fun group, and having the high school coaches here coaching them is giving us a huge step forward for next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)