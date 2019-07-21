The Baraboo Thunder U17 summer softball team made a statement in its final tournament of the year.
The Thunder went 2-1-1 at a tournament in Sun Prairie, a run that ended with a 5-3 loss to the Watertown Thunder.
Baraboo made quick work of the Mad City Crush on Friday afternoon, recording a 13-0 win in just three innings.
Baraboo pitcher Emma Crary had three strikeouts in the first inning, then the Thunder broke out the bats. Tenley Scott led off the bottom of the first with a double, then Caroline Lewison singled to get it going. The next four Baraboo batters — Paige Lewison, Maggie Cleary, Macy Henry and Addie Filus — drew walks, then Kylie Sprecher was hit by a pitch and Kirstyn Mathis walked to score another run.
The Crush trailed 6-0 before getting their first out of the night. But the Thunder kept plugging, as Scott, Caroline Lewison and Paige Lewison each hit RBI singles to give Baraboo a 9-0 lead. Cleary hit a run-scoring groundout for Baraboo's 10th run of the inning.
The Thunder tacked on three more runs in the second inning, while Crary tallied six strikeouts and gave up just one hit in three innings in the circle.
Crary came back Saturday and allowed just four hits and one run in a 1-1 tie with a team from Illinois.
Baraboo responded by notching a 7-2 win over Whitefish Bay. The Thunder put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the first, starting with back-to-back doubles by Paige Lewison and Filus. Sprecher followed with a walk, then Lanie Koppie hit a two-run double to give Baraboo a 3-0 lead after an inning.
Whitefish Bay put up a pair of runs in the second, but Koppie settled in from there on the mound. The Baraboo pitcher allowed just six hits and one earned run in a complete game.
The Thunder steadily pulled away, scoring a run in the fourth and three runs in the sixth to claim the 7-2 win. Scott went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run to lead a Baraboo team that outhit Whitefish Bay 12-7. Sadie Schlender went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, while Koppie went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run, Filus went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run, and Paige Lewison went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Baraboo couldn't overcome an early deficit in Saturday night's 5-3 loss to Watertown.
Watertown got on the board early, scoring three runs in the second and two in the third to open up a 5-0 advantage.
Baraboo used a three-run third inning to pull within striking distance, starting the inning with four straight singles from Crary, Sprecher, Scott and Caroline Lewison. Paige Lewison and Filus both walked with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 5-3.
But the Thunder couldn't pull any closer, despite putting at least one baserunner on in each of the final three innings.
Crary led off the fourth with a double, then Sprecher singled, but the Thunder made three straight outs and couldn't take advantage. Watertown also worked around a Henry double in the fifth and a Scott walk in the sixth.
Crary went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate, while tallying five strikeouts and allowing five earned runs in six innings in the circle. Sprecher also went 2-for-3 for Baraboo, while Henry went 1-for-3 with a double.
