Steak Feed to support Baraboo High School athletic department

The annual Baraboo High School Steak Feed will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pierce’s Express Market in Baraboo. Adult meals include a steak or chicken sandwich, beans, coleslaw and a drink for $10. The $5 kids meal features a hot dog.