Steak Feed to support Baraboo High School athletic department
Steak Feed to support Baraboo High School athletic department

The annual Baraboo High School Steak Feed will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pierce’s Express Market in Baraboo. Adult meals include a steak or chicken sandwich, beans, coleslaw and a drink for $10. The $5 kids meal features a hot dog.

Proceeds from the event are donated to the Baraboo High School athletic department, with proceeds from 2019 going toward lights at Pierce Park, baseball team hats, football helmets, track and field warmups, a tabletop scoreboard, middle school wrestling warmups and hockey equipment.

