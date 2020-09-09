SWIMMING: Baraboo grad Lohr to spend year training after Iowa cuts program

“I don’t want to create any false hope. The decision to cut these sports is final,” Barta said in an Aug. 24 press conference. “I know there’s people who want to help. The dollars just are so large that there really is no path forward to change this decision.”

It was a tough break for Lohr, who was in the early stages of his freshman year after graduating from Baraboo High School in the spring. The Lake Delton native had signed with Iowa in November 2019, and was set to swim the backstroke and individual medley for the Hawkeyes.

He never got the full experience in Iowa City, however, as the pandemic has impacted every level of college.

“I think it was a different experience to say the least, the university handled it really well while making sure we were all safe and protected,” Lohr said of how his time on campus was. “It will be really hard for everyone to get used to the normal college life again, but I hope we can eventually as a country can go back to normal as soon as possible.”

The pandemic has changed a number of aspects of Lohr’s life. After winning WIAA Division 2 state titles in the 100-yard backstroke — with a state-record time of 48.05 seconds — and the 100-yard freestyle (:45.67) in February, Lohr’s final months of high school were moved online.