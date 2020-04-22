THIS DAY IN LOCAL SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie's Zech pitched five-inning no-hitter in 2014

April 22, 2014
Sauk Prairie High School baseball pitcher Paul Zech no-hit Baraboo over five innings in an 11-1 Badger North Conference win. Zech finished with eight strikeouts, five walks and one unearned run. Sauk Prairie’s Bailey Breunig went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, while Austin Lins went 3-for-3 with a doube.
April 22, 1982
Rich Sefkar won the 100 (:12.0) and 200 (:24.4) meter dashes to lead the Baraboo prep boys track and field team to a 75-52 win at Oregon.
April 22, 1969
The Baraboo prep baseball team earned a 2-0 win over Richland Center despite being held to one hit by Richland Center pitcher Bud Fish. Baraboo’s Dave Prothero had six strikeouts and allowed three hits to earn the win, while the Thunderbirds scored two unearned runs.
April 22, 1968
Baraboo High School’s Bill Prothero had eight strikeouts and pitched a shutout in the Thunderbirds’ 5-0 home win over Sauk Prairie.
April 22, 1966
The Sauk Prairie and Portage prep golf teams each shot 148 to tie for first place in a five-team meet in Prairie du Sac. Baraboo’s Dan Hillcoat was the medalist with a 39.
The Baraboo High School baseball team won its fourth straight game, scoring three eighth-inning runs to claim a 6-4 victory over Wisconsin Dells. Richie Lucke hit a two-run home run for Wisconsin Dells.
April 22, 1964
The Wisconsin Dells High School track and field team earned a 64.5-53.5 dual-meet win over Baraboo. The Dells duo of Fenske and Peasall took the top-two spots in the 100-meter dash. Fenske also won the 120 high hurdles and 180 low hurdles, while Peasall won the 220 and broad jump. Baraboo’s Klitzke, Crahen and Frazer swept the 880.
April 22, 1959
Paul Melnik shot a team-low 40, but the Baraboo High School golf team suffered an 8.5-1.5 loss to Edgewood at Nakoma Golf Club. Edgewood’s Tim Zwettler shot a 36 to win medalist honors.
April 22, 1952
Baraboo’s Ted Church won the grand aggregate championship in the Sparta sectional of the national gallery rifle championships.
April 22, 1949
The Baraboo High School track and field team won nine events to claim a 75.5-37.5 dual-meet win over Portage. According to the Janesville Daily Gazette, Baraboo’s Steinhorst won both hurdle events and helped the Thunderbirds win a relay.
