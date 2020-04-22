THIS DAY IN LOCAL SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie's Zech pitched five-inning no-hitter in 2014

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 22, 2014

Sauk Prairie High School baseball pitcher Paul Zech no-hit Baraboo over five innings in an 11-1 Badger North Conference win. Zech finished with eight strikeouts, five walks and one unearned run. Sauk Prairie’s Bailey Breunig went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, while Austin Lins went 3-for-3 with a doube.

April 22, 1982

Rich Sefkar won the 100 (:12.0) and 200 (:24.4) meter dashes to lead the Baraboo prep boys track and field team to a 75-52 win at Oregon.

April 22, 1969

The Baraboo prep baseball team earned a 2-0 win over Richland Center despite being held to one hit by Richland Center pitcher Bud Fish. Baraboo’s Dave Prothero had six strikeouts and allowed three hits to earn the win, while the Thunderbirds scored two unearned runs.

April 22, 1968

Baraboo High School’s Bill Prothero had eight strikeouts and pitched a shutout in the Thunderbirds’ 5-0 home win over Sauk Prairie.

April 22, 1966

The Sauk Prairie and Portage prep golf teams each shot 148 to tie for first place in a five-team meet in Prairie du Sac. Baraboo’s Dan Hillcoat was the medalist with a 39.