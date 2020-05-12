THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball takes big step toward 2017 Badger North title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 2017

The Baraboo prep baseball team took a big step toward winning the 2017 Badger North Conference title with a 2-0 home win over Mount Horeb. Baraboo senior pitcher Tom Ginther allowed one hit in six innings, then Brock Turkington threw a scoreless seventh to pick up the save. The Thunderbirds’ got on the board in the second inning, with Mason Mistele hitting a one-out triple and coming around to score on Dylan Barganz’s single up the middle. Nick Macdonald added an RBI single in the fifth, driving in Thor Gust to give Baraboo a 2-0 lead. The T-Birds went on to win the Badger North title, the program’s first conference title since 2006.

May 12, 2015

Taylor Greenheck scored the game-winning goal in the 56th minute of the Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team’s 3-2 Badger North win at Baraboo. Renee Ballweg scored both first-half goals for Sauk Prairie, while Baraboo got first-half goals from Irelan Bennett and Amber Lueder.

Senior T.J. Wagner hit a grand slam to lead the Baraboo baseball team to a nine-run second inning and a 17-10 home win over Mount Horeb. Ginther went 3-for-4 for Baraboo, while Mistele, Macdonald and Matt Munneke each went 2-for-4, and Griffin Nicksic went 2-for-5.

May 12, 1979