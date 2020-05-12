THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball takes big step toward 2017 Badger North title

May 12, 2017
The Baraboo prep baseball team took a big step toward winning the 2017 Badger North Conference title with a 2-0 home win over Mount Horeb. Baraboo senior pitcher Tom Ginther allowed one hit in six innings, then Brock Turkington threw a scoreless seventh to pick up the save. The Thunderbirds’ got on the board in the second inning, with Mason Mistele hitting a one-out triple and coming around to score on Dylan Barganz’s single up the middle. Nick Macdonald added an RBI single in the fifth, driving in Thor Gust to give Baraboo a 2-0 lead. The T-Birds went on to win the Badger North title, the program’s first conference title since 2006.
May 12, 2015
Taylor Greenheck scored the game-winning goal in the 56th minute of the Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team’s 3-2 Badger North win at Baraboo. Renee Ballweg scored both first-half goals for Sauk Prairie, while Baraboo got first-half goals from Irelan Bennett and Amber Lueder.
Senior T.J. Wagner hit a grand slam to lead the Baraboo baseball team to a nine-run second inning and a 17-10 home win over Mount Horeb. Ginther went 3-for-4 for Baraboo, while Mistele, Macdonald and Matt Munneke each went 2-for-4, and Griffin Nicksic went 2-for-5.
May 12, 1979
Charlie Moore doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning, then a trio of relievers pitched a scoreless bottom half to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 road win over the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers had scored a run in the first and third innings, while the Brewers’ Sixto Lezcano hit a two-run second-inning home run. The teams were tied until Jim Wohlford doubled to start a two-out rally in the top of the ninth. Moore followed with a double that scored Wohlford and gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Jerry Augustine, who earned the win on the mound, recorded the first out of the bottom of the ninth, then Bill Castro and Bob McClure each got an out to secure the win.
May 12, 1974
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 102-97 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Dave Cowens led the Celtics with 28 points and 14 rebounds, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee’s Oscar Robertson added 11 assists, but was held to 6 points on 2-for-13 shooting. The Bucks have made two championship appearances in the history of the franchise, winning the 1971 title before losing in 1974.
May 12, 1972
Mike Ferraro drove in the game-winning run in the top of the 22nd inning of the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Twins. Ferraro’s RBI single off Bert Blyleven drove in Ron Theobald. It was the first run since the seventh inning, when the Brewers scored two runs to tie the game at 3. Ferraro went 1-for-7 in the win, as Milwaukee went 13-for-76 as a team. The lone Brewers with multiple hits were Joe Lahoud — 2-for-3 with a double — and Brock Davis — 2-for-5 with a walk. Jim Colborn earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits and zero runs over seven innings. Jim Lonborg earned the save after pitching a scoreless 22nd inning.
