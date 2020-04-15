THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball throws combined no-hitter in 1967

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 15, 2019

Brock Turkington and Payton Steiner had crucial hits in the Baraboo prep baseball team’s 2-1 extra-inning home win over Lodi.

Turkington doubled in the seventh inning to score Ethan Cummisford and tie the game at one, then Steiner singled to bring home Keagan Marking in the eighth.

Turkington got the win on the mind, throwing a scoreless eighth inning after Ryan Gehin allowed just four hits and an unearned run in seven innings of work.

The Baraboo prep softball team improved to 7-1 with a 5-1 home win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Emma Crary went 2-for-3 with a double while pitching a complete game, striking out six while giving up just four hits.

April 15, 2016

Baraboo freshman Brock Turkington pitched four innings of one-run ball to earn his first varsity win in a 14-6 victory at Tomah. The Thunderbirds scored 14 runs on 10 hits, getting two hits each from Mason Peterson, Nick Macdonald and Ethan Vodak.

April 15, 1987

Juan Nieves pitched the only no-hitter in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers.