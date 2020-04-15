THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball throws combined no-hitter in 1967

April 15, 2019
Brock Turkington and Payton Steiner had crucial hits in the Baraboo prep baseball team’s 2-1 extra-inning home win over Lodi.
Turkington doubled in the seventh inning to score Ethan Cummisford and tie the game at one, then Steiner singled to bring home Keagan Marking in the eighth.
Turkington got the win on the mind, throwing a scoreless eighth inning after Ryan Gehin allowed just four hits and an unearned run in seven innings of work.
The Baraboo prep softball team improved to 7-1 with a 5-1 home win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Emma Crary went 2-for-3 with a double while pitching a complete game, striking out six while giving up just four hits.
April 15, 2016
Baraboo freshman Brock Turkington pitched four innings of one-run ball to earn his first varsity win in a 14-6 victory at Tomah. The Thunderbirds scored 14 runs on 10 hits, getting two hits each from Mason Peterson, Nick Macdonald and Ethan Vodak.
April 15, 1987
Juan Nieves pitched the only no-hitter in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The left-hander had seven strikeouts while allowing five walks in the Brewers’ 7-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore.
Milwaukee finished with 10 hits, including 2-for-4 days for Dale Sveum and Bill Schroeder. Sveum, Greg Brock and Glenn Braggs each hit home runs, while Sveum, Schroeder, Jim Paciorek and Paul Molitor doubled.
April 15, 1967
Baraboo’s Billy Prothero and Wayne Yanke combined to pitch a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Portage in a South Central Conference baseball game.
The game was played over the course of two days, finishing April 15 after they could only play two and one-third innings the previous day due to rain.
Craig Schlender went 4-for-4 with two doubles for Baraboo.
April 15, 1896
The first modern Olympic Games ended in Athens, Greece, with Greece winning the total medal count (46) and the United States winning the gold medal count (11).
