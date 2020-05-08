THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball wins on back-to-back hit-by-pitches

Baraboo freshman Miles Statz got the start on the mound, working around five unearned runs in five innings of work. Jarrett Benson earned the win, coming on in relief and allowing one run in two innings.

The Thunderbirds improved to 13-4 in a season that ended with a trip to the WIAA state tournament.

May 8, 2001

The Bucks claimed a 91-90 home win over the Charlotte Hornets to take a 2-0 lead in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks held a slim lead down the stretch, as the Hornets pulled within 91-90 when P.J. Brown hit a jumper with 27.6 seconds left. They chose not to foul, and Milwaukee's Ervin Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound when Glenn Robinson missed a shot in the closing seconds.

Milwaukee's Ray Allen led all players with 28 points and nine assists. Robinson and Tim Thomas added 19 and 12 points, respectively. David Wesley paced the Hornets with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucks lost the next three games before recovering to win the series in seven games. Milwaukee went on to lose a seven-game series against Philadelphia.

May 8, 1984