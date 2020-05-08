THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball wins on back-to-back hit-by-pitches

May 8, 2019
The Milwaukee Bucks clinched a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals with a a 116-91 home win over the Boston Celtics. The balanced Bucks had seven players score in double figures, including Giannis Antetokounmpo's 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists; Khris Middleton's 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists; Eric Bledsoe's 18 points; George Hill's 16 points; Nikola Mirotic's 10 points and 11 rebounds; Ersan Ilyasova's 10 points and Malcolm Brogdon's 10 points.
The Bucks won the series 4-1 to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2001. The 2018-19 run ultimately ended against eventual champion Toronto in the Eastern Conference Finals.
May 8, 2015
Trevor Hanson and Mason Mistele were each hit by a pitch to push across the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the Baraboo prep baseball team's 10-6 road win over Sauk Prairie.
The unconventional runs ignited a five-run top of the seventh inning that saw Baraboo turn a 6-5 deficit into a 10-6 lead. T.J. Wagner started the seventh-inning rally with a double to left field. Drake Coleman followed with a single, while Wyatt Zalewski walked to load the bases for Hanson and Mistele. Following the hit-by-pitches, Zalewski scored on a wild pitch and Tom Ginther hit a sacrifice fly. Griffin Nicksic, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double, capped off the rally with an RBI single.
Baraboo freshman Miles Statz got the start on the mound, working around five unearned runs in five innings of work. Jarrett Benson earned the win, coming on in relief and allowing one run in two innings.
The Thunderbirds improved to 13-4 in a season that ended with a trip to the WIAA state tournament.
May 8, 2001
The Bucks claimed a 91-90 home win over the Charlotte Hornets to take a 2-0 lead in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks held a slim lead down the stretch, as the Hornets pulled within 91-90 when P.J. Brown hit a jumper with 27.6 seconds left. They chose not to foul, and Milwaukee's Ervin Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound when Glenn Robinson missed a shot in the closing seconds.
Milwaukee's Ray Allen led all players with 28 points and nine assists. Robinson and Tim Thomas added 19 and 12 points, respectively. David Wesley paced the Hornets with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bucks lost the next three games before recovering to win the series in seven games. Milwaukee went on to lose a seven-game series against Philadelphia.
May 8, 1984
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox started a game that lasted two days, 25 innings and more than eight hours of game time before the White Sox claimed a 7-6 home win at Comiskey Park. Each team scored two runs in the ninth inning to go into extras tied at 3. The game was suspended after the 17th inning, with the final eight innings being played May 9.
Each team scored three runs in the 21st inning, then Harold Baines gave Chicago the win with a walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the 25th.
Four pitchers — Milwaukee's Don Sutton and Chuck Porter, along with Chicago's Bob Fallon and Juan Agosto — threw at least six innings. Tom Seaver pitched a scoreless 25th inning to earn the win, while Porter got the loss after giving up three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.
Tom Paciorek went 5-for-9 with three RBI, a walk and a run for the White Sox, while Rudy Law went 4-for-11 with a walk, an RBI and a run; and Carlton Fisk went 3-for-11 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.
The Brewers combined to go 20-for-80 at the plate. Ben Oglivie had their lone home run, hitting a three-run homer in the 21st inning on the way to finishing 2-for-10 with four RBIs. Robin Yount went 3-for-10 with a walk and an RBI, while Jim Sundberg went 3-for-4 with two walks.
May 8, 1970
The New York Knicks secured the first of their two NBA championships with a 113-99 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to win the series, 4-3.
Walt Frazier had a huge day for the Knicks, tallying 36 points, 19 assists and seven rebounds. Dave DeBusschere added 18 points and 17 rebounds. Willis Reed also made a dramatic return from a thigh injury, scoring New York's first two field goals to finish with four points, three rebounds, one assist and the series MVP award.
Jerry West had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, while Wilt Chamberlain had 21 points and 24 rebounds.
