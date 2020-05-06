THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo girls soccer breaks Badger North losing streak; Bucks win big in playoffs

May 6, 2019
The Milwaukee Bucks notched a 113-101 win at the Boston Celtics to take a 3-1 series lead in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players with 39 points and 16 rebounds on 15 of 22 shooting.
George Hill added 15 points off the bench, while Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton each had 13.
Kyrie Irving led Boston with 23 points and 10 assists.
May 6, 2014
The Baraboo High School soccer team recorded its first Badger North Conference win in two years with a 3-2 victory over Reedsburg. Cassie Siedschlag scored both second-half goals, breaking through for two goals in a 1-minute, 25-second stretch to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead. Baraboo goalie Alex Tomaw made five saves to secure the win.
Olivia Douglas scored both of Reedsburg’s goals, while Claire Tomaw scored Baraboo’s first-half goal.
Kathryn Vander Schaaf pitched a two-hitter to lead the Baraboo softball team to a 2-0 Badger North win at Portage. Both Baraboo runs came in the fourth inning, as Chloe Gruber and Vander Schaaf hit back-to-back doubles before Lesleigh Brandenberg added a two-out RBI single.
May 6, 2009
J.J. Hardy, Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder each hit home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 15-3 road win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Braun went 3-for-6 with a grand slam, six RBIs and two runs, while Hardy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, three RBIs and a walk; Fielder went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a walk, two RBIs and a run; and Craig Counsell went 4-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs.
Manny Parra earned the win on the mound, allowing eight hits and two runs over six innings before Jorge Julio and Todd Coffey closed it out.
May 6, 2001
The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 104-92 home win over the Charlotte Hornets in the opening game of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Milwaukee’s Ray Allen scored a game-high 26 points, while Sam Cassell had 20 points, Glenn Robinson had 15 points and 11 assists, Lindsey Hunter had 14 points and Tim Thomas had 10 points. Jamal Mashburn led Charlotte with 23 points.
May 6, 1998
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood tied Roger Clemens’ MLB record by striking out 20 batters in a 2-0 home win over the Houston Astros.
Wood allowed just one hit and zero walks, while Mark Grace led the Chicago offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.
