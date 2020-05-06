THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo girls soccer breaks Badger North losing streak; Bucks win big in playoffs

J.J. Hardy, Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder each hit home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 15-3 road win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Braun went 3-for-6 with a grand slam, six RBIs and two runs, while Hardy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, three RBIs and a walk; Fielder went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a walk, two RBIs and a run; and Craig Counsell went 4-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs.

Manny Parra earned the win on the mound, allowing eight hits and two runs over six innings before Jorge Julio and Todd Coffey closed it out.

May 6, 2001

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 104-92 home win over the Charlotte Hornets in the opening game of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Milwaukee’s Ray Allen scored a game-high 26 points, while Sam Cassell had 20 points, Glenn Robinson had 15 points and 11 assists, Lindsey Hunter had 14 points and Tim Thomas had 10 points. Jamal Mashburn led Charlotte with 23 points.

May 6, 1998

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood tied Roger Clemens’ MLB record by striking out 20 batters in a 2-0 home win over the Houston Astros.

Wood allowed just one hit and zero walks, while Mark Grace led the Chicago offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.