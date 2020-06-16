THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo prep baseball makes state return in 2015

June 16, 2015
The Baraboo High School baseball team suffered a 7-2 loss to Janesville Craig in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Alex Marro allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win for Janesville Craig. Kevin Brandt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Cougars, who pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.
Baraboo led briefly, as T.J. Wagner hit a fourth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Tom Ginther, who had led off with a double, to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.
Griffin Nicksic went 2-for-3 to lead Baraboo offensively. Mason Mistele, Nick Macdonald, Ginther and Wagner also had hits for the T-Birds. Ginther pitched 5 1/3 innings of four-hit baseball before the Cougars got going. Janesville Craig opened up a 5-1 lead after the sixth, then tacked on two more runs in the seventh.
Baraboo loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, as Wyatt Zalewski walked, Macdonald singled and Trevor Hanson walked. Mistele’s RBI single scored pinch-runner Dylan Barganz before the Cougars worked their way out of the jam.
Baraboo finished 2015 with a 22-7 record, setting a program record for single-season wins. Janesville Craig (29-1) went on to win the title with a 2-0 win over Kimberly. It was Baraboo’s third state tournament appearance in program history, as the 2015 team joined the 1961 and 2000 teams.
June 16, 1982
The Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles played to a 2-2 tie at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore.
The Brewers overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then the pitching held up until the game was called due to rain. Milwaukee’s Robin Yount went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning, while Cecil Cooper went 1-for-4 with a double, Gorman Thomas went 1-for-4 and Roy Howell went 1-for-3. Pete Vuckovich pitched all nine innings for the Brewers, allowing eight hits and one earned run while tallying seven strikeouts.
The game was made up Oct. 1, when the Brewers were swept in a doubleheader to start a four-game series in Baltimore.
June 16, 1975
The Milwaukee Bucks traded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a future Hall of Fame center who led the Bucks to the 1971 title, to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Bucks also gave up Walt Wesley, while getting Junior Bridgeman, David Meyers, Elmore Smith and Brian Winters in return.
June 16, 1969
With no Major League Baseball team in Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox notched an 8-3 win over the Seattle Pilots in a regular-season game at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The Pilots’ franchise soon became the Milwaukee Brewers, playing at County Stadium full time starting in 1970.
