THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo prep baseball makes state return in 2015

June 16, 2015

The Baraboo High School baseball team suffered a 7-2 loss to Janesville Craig in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Alex Marro allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win for Janesville Craig. Kevin Brandt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Cougars, who pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.

Baraboo led briefly, as T.J. Wagner hit a fourth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Tom Ginther, who had led off with a double, to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.

Griffin Nicksic went 2-for-3 to lead Baraboo offensively. Mason Mistele, Nick Macdonald, Ginther and Wagner also had hits for the T-Birds. Ginther pitched 5 1/3 innings of four-hit baseball before the Cougars got going. Janesville Craig opened up a 5-1 lead after the sixth, then tacked on two more runs in the seventh.

Baraboo loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, as Wyatt Zalewski walked, Macdonald singled and Trevor Hanson walked. Mistele’s RBI single scored pinch-runner Dylan Barganz before the Cougars worked their way out of the jam.