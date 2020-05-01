THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo softball squeezes past Sauk Prairie for 2016 win

May 1, 1988

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan scored 55 points in a 106-101 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jordan, who had 50 points in the Game 1 win, became the first player to notch back-to-back 50-point games in the postseason.

May 1, 1984

The Green Bay Packers selected Alphonso Carreker with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. The defensive end out of Florida State spent five of his seven seasons in Green Bay, finishing his career with 94 games, 80 games started, 24 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception. The New England Patriots drafted former Nebraska wide receiver No. 1 overall.

May 1, 1920

Babe Ruth hit his first home run as a New York Yankee — and the 50th of his career — in a 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at the Polo Grounds in New York City. After doubling in the fourth inning, Ruth hit a sixth-inning home run for the first of his 54 homers that season.