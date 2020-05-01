THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo softball squeezes past Sauk Prairie for 2016 win

May 1, 2016
Jovanna Blum hit a three-run home run and Kacie Emhoff scored the game-winning run on Sydnye Zalewski’s suicide squeeze to lead Baraboo to a 7-6 Badger North Conference win at Sauk Prairie. Blum went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored while also pitching a complete game.
May 1, 2015
Matt Brooks, Ben Bildsten, Ethan Williams and Jackson Snow set a school record in the 3,200-meter relay (8:05.0) to help the Baraboo boys and girls track and field teams win the 50th annual Baraboo Relays.
May 1, 2010
Yovani Gallardo pitched seven innings of one-run baseball and hit a solo home run to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 win at the San Diego Padres. Rickie Weeks also homered in the win, while Gallardo tallied 11 strikeouts. LaTroy Hawkins and Trevor Hoffman each pitched a scoreless inning to secure the win.
May 1, 1991
The Oakland Athletics’ Rickey Henderson became the greatest base-stealer of all-time by stealing his 939th career base during a 7-4 home win over the New York Yankees. Henderson, who played from 1979 until 2003, retired with 1,406 career steals.
Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan set an MLB record by throwing his seventh career no-hitter. The record-breaker came in a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 44-year-old Ryan had 16 strikeouts and two walks in the nine-inning game.
May 1, 1988
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan scored 55 points in a 106-101 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jordan, who had 50 points in the Game 1 win, became the first player to notch back-to-back 50-point games in the postseason.
May 1, 1984
The Green Bay Packers selected Alphonso Carreker with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. The defensive end out of Florida State spent five of his seven seasons in Green Bay, finishing his career with 94 games, 80 games started, 24 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception. The New England Patriots drafted former Nebraska wide receiver No. 1 overall.
May 1, 1920
Babe Ruth hit his first home run as a New York Yankee — and the 50th of his career — in a 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at the Polo Grounds in New York City. After doubling in the fourth inning, Ruth hit a sixth-inning home run for the first of his 54 homers that season.
