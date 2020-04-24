THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo softball walks it off to beat Wisconsin Dells in extra innings

April 24, 2017
The Baraboo prep baseball team scored nine first-inning runs on the way to a 15-1 five-inning win over visiting Sauk Prairie. After Sauk Prairie’s Jacob Pape hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, Baraboo responded by sending 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Nick Macdonald, Mason Mistele and Jack Macdonald each had RBI singles, while Thor Gust added an RBI double and Tom Ginther hit a three-run double to secure the 9-1 lead. Ginther also picked up the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing two hits in four innings before Devin Fichter pitched a scoreless fifth.
April 24, 2016
The Baraboo High School softball team overcame a shorthanded lineup to claim a 4-3 extra-inning win over visiting Wisconsin Dells. Kayla Emhoff ignited Baraboo’s eighth-inning rally by getting on base and stealing second. The Chiefs intentionally walked Kacie Emhoff, then Kaylin McCauley bunted to load the bases with no outs. Hailey Phillip followed with a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Emhoff. Baraboo’s Jovanna Blum had hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning.
April 24, 2014
The Baraboo prep boys golf team shot a 336 to win a 22-team invitational at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course in Nekoosa. Baraboo sophomore Dawson Hinz shot an 83 to take fourth individually. Mark Topham and Mike Contino each shot an 84 to tie for sixth, while Taylor Hart added an 85 and Brody Bailey a 96.
April 24, 1970
A nine-run third inning sparked the Baraboo prep baseball team to a 14-8 home win over Portage.
