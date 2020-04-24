THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo softball walks it off to beat Wisconsin Dells in extra innings

April 24, 2017

The Baraboo prep baseball team scored nine first-inning runs on the way to a 15-1 five-inning win over visiting Sauk Prairie. After Sauk Prairie’s Jacob Pape hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, Baraboo responded by sending 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Nick Macdonald, Mason Mistele and Jack Macdonald each had RBI singles, while Thor Gust added an RBI double and Tom Ginther hit a three-run double to secure the 9-1 lead. Ginther also picked up the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing two hits in four innings before Devin Fichter pitched a scoreless fifth.